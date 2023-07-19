ADVERTISEMENT
How to handle period stains when it happens in public

Anna Ajayi

If you get stained in public, just go with the flow.

If you get stained in public, do not panic [ClueApp]
If you get stained in public, do not panic [ClueApp]

Every girl can relate to this.

You keep stressing about stains and asking your friends to check if you got any blood leaks on your clothes. It's super annoying, but what's even worse is when a guy tells you that you're stained. Ugh! This fear of staining your clothes can totally ruin your day and make you obsess over period leaks.

You might try avoiding it by going to the bathroom every five seconds, but sometimes, no matter how careful you are, you still end up with stains because it's a heavy flow day. It happens. Or maybe you messed up your calendar and Aunt Flo pays a visit when you're out and about without any pads or liners.

Now, how do you deal with it? Let's get over the embarrassing part and accept that accidents will happen. What do you do when you have these period leaks and your clothes are ruined?

First of all, don't freak out. I know it's easier said than done, but if you panic, you'll draw unwanted attention. Instead of constantly looking back or using your hands to cover up, stay calm. That's the first thing. Having a period is nothing to be ashamed of, so don't feel embarrassed.

The next step is to let a friend know. Tell her you're stained and ask for a jacket or scarf to tie around your waist. If you don't have any friends around, find a woman and explain your situation. Women are always ready to help a fellow bleeder because we can all relate to the inconvenience that comes with having periods. If you happen to be wearing a jacket, use that. Tie it around your waist and head to the nearest restroom.

If you're out in public without any pads and there's no way to borrow or buy them, you can make an emergency pad using toilet paper. Take a roll of toilet paper and wrap it around your hand 9 to 10 times. Then put it in your underwear. While his makeshift pad won't last long, it should hold up until you can get home to change your clothes and grab some tampons.

Now you can confidently leave the bathroom. You've got tissue paper in place and a jacket around your waist covering the stain. This can buy you a few minutes or even hours before you can go home and take care of things properly.

  • Get a period tracking app:
get a period tracker [Pinterest]
get a period tracker [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

These apps may not always be 100% accurate, but they could give you insight into the days you're expected to have your period.

  • Carry pads everywhere:
Pads and tampons [Pinterest]
Pads and tampons [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria

Since you know that your period might show up any day now, always take a pad with you whenever you have to leave the house.

  • Wear dark clothes:
Wear black for confidence [Pinterest]
Wear black for confidence [Pinterest] Pulse Nigeria
Wearing black jeans, a black skirt, or a black gown can be a smart choice. That way, even if you get stranded in public, you can get away with those annoying blood stains.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a celebrity content writer known for her insightful contributions in the field. She brings a unique perspective to the world of celebrities and entertainment.

