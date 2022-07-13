10 annoying but relatable things about being on your period

There you are coasting through life, having a good time and bam! You realize that you are on your period. How annoying can it be?

1. You have to wear full pants

Many women do not like to wear full ‘granny’ pants or even any pants at all, but when you are on your period, you have no choice but to wear full pants.

This is Sharon’s beef with being on her period, “I have to wear full pants.” She says.

2. You can’t wear just any clothes

You have to think of the colour and texture of the clothes if you don’t want to end up looking like you missed your way to the altar of sacrifice.

It is usually painful when you have an event to attend and an outfit planned but because of your period, you can’t wear it.

3. Being so self-conscious

Something in your brain might tell you that you are stained. It keeps telling you until you are forced to go and check it out yourself. Sometimes, it tells you while walking in the middle of people that they can see your pad.

4. Weird cravings and mood swings

Your body is on autopilot, and you suddenly want to eat different things, for example, I felt like eating corn the other day, not to mention how you can get irritable and cry even at the slightest things.

Suzy says she wakes up with nightly cravings, but by morning she wants another thing.

5. No sex

Yes, if you engage in fornication or you are married, be ready to give your husband or boyfriend a lot of blue balls. Except you are into period sex.

Imagine setting up a sneaky link, and then boom you are on your period, boomer. Ini hates being horny during her period. Even though being horny is inevitable, she knows she can’t do anything about it.

6. Staining sheets

If you sleep with reckless abandon, there is a chance that you wake up with a blood stain on your bed, and you have to change it.

What’s worse is staining a friend’s bed or couch, that’s so embarrassing.

7. You can’t go swimming

Except you want to stain the pool, going swimming isn’t really in the cards for you. You can only sit by the pool and dangle your feet in the water.

8. Period diarrhoea

It’s so common to feel like going to the toilet and excreting watery faeces when on your period.

9. Peeing while on your period

Ini especially hates peeing when she is on her period because little chunks of blood drop out of her. How true is that!

10. Cramps