ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

The historical journey of Christmas, and how it became celebrated as Christ's birthday

Anna Ajayi

25th of December has not always been recognised as Christmas Day.

The birth of Christ is the reason for the season [CTD]
The birth of Christ is the reason for the season [CTD]

Recommended articles

However, beyond what it's come to be known as, this highly anticipated day has a rich history that stretches back centuries.

Long before Christmas became associated with Christ's birth, various cultures celebrated festivals around the winter solstice. The Norse had Yule, and many other societies marked this time with feasts and merriment, symbolising the triumph of light over darkness.

ADVERTISEMENT

The earliest roots of Christmas can be traced back to ancient Rome, where pagan festivals like Saturnalia and the Kalends of January celebrated the winter solstice and the new year with feasting, revelry, and gift-giving.

Roman festival of Saturnalia [HistorySkills]
Roman festival of Saturnalia [HistorySkills] Pulse Nigeria

As Christianity spread throughout the Roman Empire, these pagan traditions gradually blended with the celebration of Jesus' birth, which was initially observed on various dates throughout the year.

The exact date of Jesus Christ's birth is not specified in the Bible. The choice of December 25th for Christmas dates back to the 4th century when Pope Julius I selected it to coincide with existing pagan celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

This strategic decision aimed to integrate Christian beliefs with popular festivities, making the conversion more acceptable. Also, December 25th symbolised the symbolic rebirth of the sun after the winter solstice, aligning with the Christian concept of Jesus as the light of the world.

During the Middle Ages, Christmas evolved into a primarily religious holiday focused on prayer, fasting, and attending church services. St. Francis of Assisi is credited with creating the first nativity scene in 1223, using live animals to depict the birth of Jesus.

The first nativity scene was created in 1223 [SmithsonianMagazine]
The first nativity scene was created in 1223 [SmithsonianMagazine] Pulse Nigeria

This practice gained popularity, particularly in the form of Christmas carols, which became popular ways to share the story of Jesus' birth, reinforcing the emphasis on Christ's humble beginnings.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 16th and 17th centuries, the Protestant Reformation brought changes to the celebration of Christmas, and a questioning of religious authority. This led to a shift in the focus of Christmas from strict religious observance to a more secular celebration of family, festivity, and goodwill. Gift-giving became increasingly popular, and traditions like Christmas trees and Yule logs emerged during this time.

The Victorian era had a rejuvenation of Christmas traditions, influenced by Queen Victoria and Prince Albert's celebration of the holiday. The Christmas tree, inspired by German customs, became a popular centrepiece for festive decorations.

Illustration of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert with their children around a Christmas tree in 1848 [abcnet]
Illustration of Queen Victoria and Prince Albert with their children around a Christmas tree in 1848 [abcnet] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

In the 19th and 20th centuries, Christmas underwent further transformation with the rise of commercialism. The image of Santa Claus, rooted in the Dutch figure of Sinterklaas, became intertwined with gift-giving traditions, creating the modern, globally recognised figure.

Over time, Christmas has evolved into a time of togetherness, kindness, and generosity. The focus on family, cheer, and the spirit of giving have become integral parts of the celebration. For Nigerians, Christmas is a day of relaxation, fun and of course, feasting on the famous Christmas rice and chicken.

Christmas is highly anticipated in Nigeria [Hotelsng]
Christmas is highly anticipated in Nigeria [Hotelsng] Pulse Nigeria

As we celebrate Christmas today, let’s remember the reason for the season and the rich history that brought us here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Merry Christmas!

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

The historical journey of Christmas, and how it became celebrated as Christ's birthday

The historical journey of Christmas, and how it became celebrated as Christ's birthday

These are 10 fun ways to enjoy Christmas if you're alone

These are 10 fun ways to enjoy Christmas if you're alone

Top 5 coldest countries in the world

Top 5 coldest countries in the world

5 ways to befriend your neighbours

5 ways to befriend your neighbours

Does sleeping with the fan on really cause malaria?

Does sleeping with the fan on really cause malaria?

3 reasons most Nigerians will reject huge cash from strangers

3 reasons most Nigerians will reject huge cash from strangers

7 end of the year vacation ideas within Nigeria

7 end of the year vacation ideas within Nigeria

Stakeholders at Entertainment Week Lagos 2023 discuss building infrastructure

Stakeholders at Entertainment Week Lagos 2023 discuss building infrastructure

Chioma Ikokwu unveils mesmerising Fashion collection partners with fashion brands at RJ4, Lagos

Chioma Ikokwu unveils mesmerising Fashion collection partners with fashion brands at RJ4, Lagos

5 essential holiday safety tips to stay safe and merry

5 essential holiday safety tips to stay safe and merry

5 hacks for shaving with BIC Razors

5 hacks for shaving with BIC Razors

Port Harcourt is now forever faster as PUMA launches new store

Port Harcourt is now forever faster as PUMA launches new store

Pulse Sports

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Mohammed Salah Surpasses Owen to Join Elite Top 10 Premier League Scorers

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

Alex Iwobi: Highest-paid Super Eagles star credits his father on helping him manage his riches

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

The only one I took a selfie with — Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp settles Ronaldo vs Messi debate

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

UCL Draw: Will ‘force of nature’ Osimhen still be in situ when Napoli take on Barcelona?

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Caicedo not worth 100m — Newcastle's Callum Wilson

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Hakimi deserves the award: Osimhen responds to internet troll disputing his CAF POTY

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Onana equals David De Gea Premier League record after heroics against Liverpool

Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

Real Madrid eye Victor Osimhen as Mbappe and Haaland alternative

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

You need a skincare routine that helps your skin hold onto moisture [Hello Giggles]

Got dry skin? Glow with pride during harmattan with these skincare routines

cold countries in the world

Top 5 coldest countries in the world

Stomach ulcers(HSTV)

7 common habits that cause stomach ulcers you probably didn't know about

4 red flags in a girl

If she has these 4 qualities, reconsider settling down with her