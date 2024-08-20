ADVERTISEMENT
Here’s why you’re always hungry, even after eating

Anna Ajayi

Do you find yourself constantly craving food, even shortly after finishing a meal?

Why you’re always hungry, even after eating [Depositphotos]
Why you're always hungry, even after eating [Depositphotos]

Our bodies are complex machines that need fuel to function, and hunger is a normal signal that tells us it's time to eat.

However, when hunger strikes frequently, even after consuming food, there might be underlying factors at play.

Note that if you’re experiencing extreme hunger that’s accompanied by other unusual symptoms, it’s always a good idea to consult with a healthcare professional.

Here are some common culprits that might be making your stomach rumble more often than you’d like:

Protein is a key nutrient that helps you feel full and satisfied. When your meals are low in protein, you’re more likely to feel hungry soon after eating. Protein takes longer to digest and has a higher satiety effect compared to carbs or fats. This means it keeps you fuller for longer.

Eat foods rich in protein instead [HarvardHealth]
Eat foods rich in protein instead [HarvardHealth] Pulse Nigeria

RELATED: 3 easy ways you can increase your daily protein intake

Fibre is another important factor in controlling hunger. Foods rich in fibre, such as vegetables, fruits, and whole grains, slow down digestion and help stabilise blood sugar levels. When your diet lacks fibre, your body digests food quickly, leading to a rapid drop in blood sugar levels. This can trigger hunger soon after eating.

Refined carbohydrates, like white bread, pastries, and sugary snacks, are digested quickly and cause a spike in blood sugar levels.

Refined carbs should be avoided [Diagnosisdiet]
Refined carbs should be avoided [Diagnosisdiet] Pulse Nigeria

After the initial spike, your blood sugar drops rapidly, which can make you feel hungry again. This cycle of blood sugar highs and lows can leave you feeling unsatisfied after meals.

Skipping meals or eating at irregular times can confuse your body’s hunger signals. When you skip meals, your body’s blood sugar levels can drop too low, leading to intense hunger and overeating later. Eating small, regular meals or snacks can help keep your hunger levels stable throughout the day.

Sometimes, hunger isn’t about food at all. Emotional eating happens when you eat in response to feelings like stress, boredom, or sadness, rather than physical hunger. This type of eating can make you feel hungry even after you’ve just eaten.

Did you know that thirst is usually mistaken for hunger? When you’re dehydrated, your body can send signals that mimic hunger. If you’re always hungry, even after eating, try drinking a glass of water first.

Try drinking a glass of water when you feel hungry [123RF]
Try drinking a glass of water when you feel hungry [123RF] Pulse Nigeria

You might find that you were actually thirsty, not hungry.

Not getting enough sleep can also make you feel hungrier than usual. Sleep deprivation affects the hormones that regulate hunger, increasing the levels of ghrelin (the hunger hormone) and decreasing levels of leptin (the hormone that signals fullness). This imbalance can lead to increased appetite and cravings, particularly for high-calorie foods.

Sometimes, constant hunger is linked to an underlying medical condition. For example, hyperthyroidism (an overactive thyroid) can speed up your metabolism, making you feel hungry more often.

Diabetes, especially if it's not well managed, can also cause frequent hunger. If you suspect that a medical condition might be the cause of your constant hunger, it’s important to consult with a doctor.

See a doctor if you suspect it to be a medical condition [iStock]
See a doctor if you suspect it to be a medical condition [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

Feeling hungry all the time, even after eating, can be frustrating, but the first step to solving the problem, is understanding the reasons behind it. By making small changes to your diet, lifestyle, and eating habits, you can help keep hunger at bay and improve your overall well-being.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

