7 rules for drinking water properly

Drinking water is not as easy as you think it is, there are some basic rules.

Rules for drinking water [Alamy]

What are some of the best ways to drink water and what are some of the things to avoid when drinking water?

If you are very tired, you should drink a lot of water. Every day, you lose water as a result of routine bodily processes including breathing and urinating and most importantly when you engage in strenuous activities.

Don't wake up and down a gallon of water—a glass or two is fine. There is no proof that it accelerates your metabolism. Drink one liter per hour.

Bisphenol A is known by the abbreviation BPA. Numerous products, including plastic bottles, are made with them. Scientific evidence shows that BPA can enter your food and beverages. There is also worry that excessive exposure could cause birth abnormalities in newborn babies.

Although more research is required, researchers agree the chemical may contribute to several medical issues like cardiovascular illness, type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure, and hormone imbalance.

Your blood vessels won't constrict iwhen you drink cold water, nor will it make it more difficult to digest meals.

You will be hydrated and relaxex when you drink cold water. The benefits of drinking warm water come to play when you have a cold. Warm water will thin your mucus.

Since alcohol is a diuretic, it causes your body to produce more urine, and frequent urination can cause dehydration. Match your drinks one for one to prevent this: drink one glass of water for every cup of coffee or alcoholic beverage.

A full glass of water can prevent your oesophagus from becoming irritated and trapped with drugs. It also aids in the body's improved absorption of water-soluble vitamins.

Water has many important roles in your body. It helps with digestion, constipation and excretion. Additionally, it moisturizes your skin, eliminates toxins, and prevents kidney stones from developing.

