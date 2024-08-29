We've all been there – a fun night out with friends, a few too many drinks, and then waking up the next day feeling awful.
Dos and don'ts for dealing with hangovers
Hangovers are never fun, so remember to always drink responsibly.
Recommended articles
Hangovers can be a real pain, with headaches, nausea, tiredness, and a general feeling of "I wish I hadn’t done that." If you’ve ever experienced a hangover, you know it’s something you never want to repeat.
Thankfully, there are things you can do to help feel better when a hangover hits, and there are also things you should avoid to not make it worse. Whether you partied a bit too hard at a friend's birthday, celebrated a big win, or just had an extra drink or two at dinner, these simple tips will help you manage a hangover effectively.
The dos
1. Drink plenty of water
One of the main reasons we get hangovers is because alcohol dehydrates us. Drinking lots of water can help replace the fluids lost due to alcohol. Start your day with a big glass of water and keep drinking more throughout the day. This will help your body recover faster and can ease the headache and dizziness.
2. Eat a good breakfast
Eating a healthy breakfast is another key to curing a hangover. Food helps slow down how quickly your body absorbs alcohol. A good breakfast can also help keep your blood sugar stable, which can be low after drinking. Try foods like eggs, toast, and fruit to get your energy back.
3. Rest and take it easy
Your body needs time to recover, so rest is one of the best remedies. Try to sleep in, relax on the couch, or take a nap if you can. Giving your body time to heal will help you feel better sooner.
4. Take pain relief if necessary
If your headache is really bad, consider taking a pain reliever like ibuprofen. This can help reduce the pain and make you feel more comfortable. However, be careful with painkillers; taking too many can hurt your stomach, especially if it’s already upset from the hangover.
The don'ts
1. Don’t drink more alcohol
Some people think having another drink in the morning will make them feel better, but this is not true. Drinking more alcohol can actually make your hangover worse and delay your recovery. It’s best to avoid alcohol completely until you’re feeling better.
2. Don’t drink caffeine
While it might be tempting to reach for a cup of coffee, caffeine can actually make dehydration worse. It’s better to stick to water or drinks that can help you stay hydrated.
3. Don’t skip meals
You might not feel like eating when you’re hungover, but skipping meals can make things worse. Your body needs nutrients to recover, and eating can help settle your stomach. Even if it’s just a light snack, try to eat something.
4. Don’t overdo physical activity
Exercise might be good for you, but not when you’re hungover. Strenuous physical activity can make dehydration worse and make you feel even more tired. Give your body a break and save your workout for when you’re feeling better.
5. Don’t take risks with your health
If you feel really bad or are worried about your symptoms, it’s important to ask for help. Severe hangovers can sometimes be dangerous, so don’t ignore how you’re feeling. Reach out to a doctor or a trusted adult if you need to.
ALSO READ: How to quickly recover from a hangover
This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng