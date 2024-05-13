How to quickly recover from a hangover

A hangover happens because drinking too much alcohol can dehydrate you, upset your stomach, and disturb your sleep. Alcohol can also make your blood sugar levels drop, which in turn makes you feel weak and shaky.

How do you get over a hangover?

1. Stay hydrated

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Since alcohol is a diuretic (it makes you pee more), you lose a lot of water when you drink. This is why you often feel very thirsty after a night out. Drinking plenty of water is the first and most important step in recovering from a hangover. Water helps rehydrate your body and flush out toxins. Drinking electrolyte-rich drinks like sports drinks can also help restore the salts and minerals your body has lost.

2. Eat a good breakfast

Pulse Nigeria

A good breakfast can help maintain your blood sugar levels. When your blood sugar is low, it can make hangover symptoms worse. Eating a hearty breakfast can help improve these symptoms. Foods like eggs, toast, and fruit are great choices because they can provide essential nutrients and energy without being too heavy on your stomach.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Take a pain reliever

For headaches and muscle aches, a pain reliever can be very helpful. However, it’s important to choose the right type. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), like ibuprofen or aspirin, can help with your hangover headaches and body pains. But, be cautious with acetaminophen (Tylenol), as it can cause liver damage, especially after drinking a lot of alcohol.

ALSO READ: What to drink the morning after a wild night of partying

4. Get some rest

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Lack of sleep can make hangover symptoms feel worse. Although alcohol can make you fall asleep quickly, it also makes your sleep quality worse. Try to rest and take it easy the next day. If you can, take naps to catch up on lost sleep and help your body heal.

5. Try ginger tea

If you’re feeling nauseous, ginger tea can help settle your stomach. Ginger has been used for centuries to relieve nausea and improve digestion. You can buy ginger tea bags or make your own by slicing ginger root and steeping it in boiling water.

6. Avoid more alcohol

It might be tempting to have a drink the next morning to ease symptoms, but this is not advisable. Drinking more alcohol can lead to worsening dehydration and may prolong the hangover symptoms rather than cure them.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Take a shower

Pulse Nigeria

Taking a shower can help you feel refreshed and more awake. If you're up to it, alternating between warm and cool water during your shower can stimulate your circulation, which can help ease some hangover symptoms.

8. Eat some bananas

Bananas are a great food to eat when you're recovering from a hangover. They’re high in potassium, which is one of the minerals you lose a lot of when you drink alcohol.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Eating a banana can help replenish your body’s potassium levels and help reduce hangover symptoms.

9. Stay away from harsh lights and loud noises

Hangover symptoms can make you more sensitive to light and sound. Try to stay in a quiet, dimly lit room while you recover. This can help reduce headache severity and help your overall recovery.