What to drink the morning after a wild night of partying and drinking

Temi Iwalaiye

Here's how to cure a hangover.

How to cure a hangover [Vistacreate]
How to cure a hangover [Vistacreate]

It’s all fun and games when you are having fun, taking one shot after the other but you can wake up feeling terribly sick, that’s why we found the perfect juice for you. You can make it before your night out and keep it in your fridge.

Many people find that after a night of drinking, they suffer from a terrible hangover the next day.

A hangover is a term used to describe exhaustion, thirst, weakness, headaches, stomach discomfort, muscle pains, nausea, vertigo, sensitivity to light and sound, anxiety, irritability, perspiration, and elevated blood pressure after drinking too much alcohol.

Try this coconut water, lemon, ginger root, and orange juice combination for a hangover cure.

This recipe can help with your dehydration and ensure that you get enough vitamins throughout the day.

All you need is;

  •  Two oranges
  • One-inch-long ginger
  • One lemon
  • 50 ml of coconut water
The best hangover cure [Advancedmixology]
The best hangover cure [Advancedmixology] Pulse Nigeria

When orange juice is digested, it has an acid-neutralizing action and provides potassium to the body to help maintain normal fluid levels in our cells.

Also, the electrolytes found in coconut water work wonders for preventing hangovers and antioxidants in ginger can relieve nausea, and it also has a component that can lessen your symptoms. Lemons are a fantastic source of vitamin C, which can aid your body in more effectively eliminating the harmful consequences of alcohol.

