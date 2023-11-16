ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Food Travel

5 things you shouldn't eat while hungover

Oghenerume Progress

Choosing the right foods during a hangover can make a significant difference in how quickly you bounce back.

What you eat during hangover can significantly affect your recovery [Shutterstock]
What you eat during hangover can significantly affect your recovery [Shutterstock]

Recommended articles

When experiencing a hangover, it is important to note that what you choose to eat can significantly impact your recovery.

While seeking comfort in food is natural, there are certain items you should definitely not eat while hungover. Here are five of them;

ADVERTISEMENT

On days you are hungover, it is best to avoid greasy foods such as bacon and egg for breakfast. This is because such foods can exacerbate nausea and upset stomach. These choices can contribute to feelings of discomfort rather than alleviating them.

Coffee and any other beverage containing caffeine should also be avoided as it is not the best choice when you're hungover.

Caffeine is a diuretic, meaning it can increase urine production and lead to dehydration—something you definitely want to avoid when your body is already trying to recover.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spicy foods are also a no-no while hungover as this can irritate an already sensitive stomach. Spices may contribute to indigestion and discomfort, making your hangover experience less enjoyable.

Sugary foods might provide a quick energy boost, but they can also lead to a blood sugar crash later on. This crash can leave you feeling even more fatigued and lethargic, prolonging your recovery time.

It is definitely a bad idea to go back to the culprit while hungover. Consuming more alcohol while you're already dealing with a hangover is not a solution. It can further dehydrate you and intensify your symptoms.

ADVERTISEMENT

Choosing the right foods during a hangover can make a significant difference in how quickly you bounce back. While the temptation to reach for certain comfort foods may be strong, opting for lighter, hydrating options is generally a safer bet.

Listen to your body, stay hydrated, and give it the nourishment it needs to recover from the night before.

Oghenerume Progress Oghenerume Progress Although a trained Environmental microbiologist, Progress has learnt the intricacies and mastered the art of writing compelling content, strongly complimented by a nose for news, ethical values and a passion to always deliver.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 things you shouldn't eat while hungover

5 things you shouldn't eat while hungover

For men: Sex positions that are harmful to the prostate

For men: Sex positions that are harmful to the prostate

7 things to avoid as a classy lady

7 things to avoid as a classy lady

Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals is putting patient at heart of healthcare delivery

Iwosan Lagoon Hospitals is putting patient at heart of healthcare delivery

Nigeria's top chefs to headline 2023 African Food and Drinks Festival

Nigeria's top chefs to headline 2023 African Food and Drinks Festival

5 ingredients to add to your shampoo to boost hair growth

5 ingredients to add to your shampoo to boost hair growth

Fibroids: Symptoms and treatments

Fibroids: Symptoms and treatments

Nigerian chef Tope Maggie hits 135-hour cooking milestone

Nigerian chef Tope Maggie hits 135-hour cooking milestone

6 denim/jeans dress ideas to rock for a date

6 denim/jeans dress ideas to rock for a date

MAC Cosmetics collaborates with GTCO Fashion Weekend as official makeup partner

MAC Cosmetics collaborates with GTCO Fashion Weekend as official makeup partner

The connection between menopause and loss of sex drive in women

The connection between menopause and loss of sex drive in women

Toxic traits of a man who’s prone to domestic violence

Toxic traits of a man who’s prone to domestic violence

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

It's important for house party guests to be entertained [Bella Naija]

What games can you play at your next house party with friends?

Treat your loved ones to mouthwatering delights with Eat’N’Go’s gift card vouchers

Treat your loved ones to delights with Eat’N’Go’s gift card vouchers

Sleeping on your left side can improve your health [Medical News]

5 health benefits of sleeping on your left side

Ghanaian Fufu meal

DIY Recipes: How to make fufu flour at home