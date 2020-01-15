What makes a person’s face look younger or older involves several variables, from skin texture, tone, and sagging.

Sagging happens because collagen, the structural support of your skin, diminishes over time. Collagen loss also contributes mightily toward volume loss and wrinkle formation. People who might have gotten a face-lift in the past are using screams with chemicals when you can always use natural materials.

Through detailed research, we found that skin tightening masks can be an effective solution to these skin problems. These skin masks are made with natural ingredients.

This article will explore natural face masks you can use to tighten your skin.

1. Banana face pack

How to prepare banana face mask

Banana not only moisturizes your skin but can also protect it from free radical damage with its antioxidant properties. This can help reduce the signs of aging. This is why you need a banana mask. Use this mask once or twice a week. You can make the mask by following the steps below.

Peel and mash the banana so that no lumps remain. Add honey and olive oil and mix well. Apply the paste all over your face and neck. Leave it on for 15 minutes and then rinse with lukewarm water. Rinse with cool water to close your pore

2. Clay mask

4 detoxifying DIY face masks to do today

Clay masks can help cleanse the skin and remove oil and impurities. Studies have proven that clay masks could increase the number of collagen fibers in the skin, thus tightening the skin. Making a clay mask is quite easy by following the processes below.

Mix all the ingredients to get a thick paste. Apply it evenly with your fingers or a face mask brush all over the face and neck. Let the mask dry for 10-15 minutes. Rinse your face.

You can do this once a week.

3. Oatmeal mask

Oatmeal is a good absorbent. It absorbs all the impurities and dirt lodged in your skin pores. It also soothes the skin and protects it from free radical damage with its antioxidants. This face mask can be applied ice in a week. You can make your oatmeal face mask with the steps below.