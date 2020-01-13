With so many products on the market, it can be difficult to suss out which products will slow the effects of time on your skin.

One of the concerns of most people is the ability to look as youthful as possible so they go as far as getting skincare products that might do little or nothing. The truth is that nothing you do with skin-care can completely prevent, halt, but some ingredients, such as retinol and sunscreen, do have proven benefits.

If you’re looking for something to help manage signs of aging, these are the ingredients you should look out for in skin-care products.

1. Sunscreen

By using sunscreen that has broad-spectrum protection meaning it protects against UV rays and at least SPF 30, you can help prevent sun damage. With sunscreen, you can avoid damages like skin cancer, and more cosmetic issues, like breaking down the collagen and elastin that keeps your skin firm and plump.

Sunscreen won’t reduce the wrinkles or dark spots you already have, but it will help prevent more from forming, keep them from becoming more noticeable due to sun exposure, and protect your skin while it deals with any other issues you’ve got going on, like acne.

2. Retinol

Along with sunscreen, retinoids like retinol are the skin-care ingredients that have the best actual evidence for anti-aging benefits. All retinoids are forms of vitamin A that occur naturally. It helps skin cells create better, healthier skin cells while increasing the amount of skin-support substances and has been shown to increase the skin's collagen production

3. Vitamin C

One of the most common active ingredients in skin-care products today, vitamin C acts as an antioxidant to counteract and protect against free radical damage. It has been shown to increase collagen production, reduce the appearance of skin discolorations, strengthen skin's barrier response, enhance skin's repair process, reduce inflammation and help skin better withstand exposure to sunlight.

4. Vitamin E

This ingredient works in several different ways including helping to protect cell membranes from oxidative damage and preventing collagen from being destroyed. It also works in powerful synergy with vitamin C. Vitamin E on an ingredient label may be listed as tocopheryl acetate, tocopheryl linoleate, tocotrienols, alpha-tocopherol, and tocopheryl succinate.

5. Lactic acid

It works similarly to other chemical exfoliants meaning it removes dirt and dead skin cells but tends to be easier on sensitive skin. For that reason, it’s also a good option for dry skin that may be irritated by other exfoliants.