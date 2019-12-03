Carrots have a very high nutritional profile, and they're also a common ingredient in soups, stews, salads, and slaws.

The most important nutrient is beta-carotene, which converts to vitamin A in the human body. Carrot also contains dietary fiber, which improves stomach and intestine conditions such as diarrhea or constipation.

Studies have shown that beta carotene, which is one of the antioxidants found in carrot, is crucial for improving immunity in the body, protecting skin and eye health, and fighting free radical damage that can cause various forms of chronic diseases like cancer and heart disease.

Carrot has side effects that are detrimental to your health

However, when it's over-consumed, side effects that are detrimental to your health tend to show up. According to research, sticking to three to four carrots a day should be a safe option.

Here are some of the side effects of over-consuming carrots.

1. Causes carotenemia

Carrots are very rich in beta-carotene, which is a carotenoid that gets converted into vitamin A in our body. Eating large quantities of carrots doesn’t put you at risk of vitamin A overload. However, having large amounts of carotene in your blood can cause Carotenemia, which is a yellowish discoloration of the skin. No one wants that right?

2. High in sugar contents

People with diabetes should avoid the consumption of carrot due to its high sugar content. The sugar content has a glycemic index of 97, which is high for diabetic patients. The sugar gets converted into glucose and raises sugar levels in the body quickly. Diabetic people should consume steamed carrots in small amounts.

3. Changes flavor of breast milk

Carrots are rich in vitamins and minerals, which are very important for the body. However, it has been proven that carrot changes the flavor of breast milk. So breastfeeding women should avoid drinking carrot juice in excess.