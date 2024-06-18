ADVERTISEMENT
5 animals that could survive an apocalypse

Anna Ajayi

According to scientific research, these animals could survive an apocalypse.

Some animals can survive an apocalypse [YouTube]
Some animals can survive an apocalypse [YouTube]

If the world as we know it is suddenly ravaged by disaster, whether it's a nuclear explosion, a giant asteroid, or a climate catastrophe, the outcome would undoubtedly wreak havoc on our planet.

But amidst the chaos and destruction, some creatures would be better positioned to weather the storm than others. Scientists have identified several animals with remarkable adaptations that could grant them an edge in a post-apocalyptic world.

Here are some of them:

Experts believe that tardigrades would be fine in the event of an apocalypse or asteroid collision
Experts believe that tardigrades would be fine in the event of an apocalypse or asteroid collision BusinessInsider

Also known as water bears, these microscopic marvels are nearly indestructible. They can survive temperatures ranging from near absolute zero to well above boiling. They can withstand immense pressure, radiation hundreds of times higher than what would kill a human, and even the vacuum of space. Tardigrades achieve this by entering a state called cryptobiosis, in which they dehydrate themselves and suspend their metabolism. In this dehydrated state, they can survive for decades, or even centuries, until favourable conditions return.

Waterfowl [NDOW]
Waterfowl [NDOW] Pulse Nigeria

These birds, including ducks, geese, and swans, are adaptable and resourceful. They can find food and water in a variety of habitats, They are strong flyers and can migrate long distances to find new homes if their current environment becomes unsuitable. Additionally, many waterfowl species can burrow underwater to escape harsh weather conditions or predators.

Insects [Twinkl]
Insects [Twinkl] Pulse Nigeria

Insects are the most numerous animals on Earth, and for good reason. They are incredibly adaptable and have evolved to thrive in a wide range of environments. Insects can reproduce rapidly, which would allow them to quickly rebound from population decline. Many insects can also enter a dormant state called diapause, which allows them to survive for extended periods without food or water. Their small size also allows them to find shelter in even the most cramped spaces.

ALSO READ: 10 extraordinary animals with real 'superpowers'

Desert tortoise [Wikipedia]
Desert tortoise [Wikipedia] Pulse Nigeria

These reptiles are built for endurance. They can live for over 100 years and can go for months without eating or drinking. Desert tortoises store water in their bladders and get additional moisture from the food they eat. They can also burrow underground to escape the heat and conserve water. Their slow metabolism contributes to their ability to survive on minimal resources.

Cockroaches [BusinessInsider]
Cockroaches [BusinessInsider] Business Insider USA

Cockroaches can survive without food for weeks and can even withstand being decapitated for a short period of time. Cockroaches are also resistant to radiation and can squeeze through incredibly small cracks. Their ability to scavenge for food and find shelter in even the most inhospitable environments makes them well-suited for an apocalyptic scenario.

These are just a few examples of the many animals that possess remarkable adaptations that could allow them to survive an apocalypse.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

