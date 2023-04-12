A detailed look at Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G: Design, performance, and camera

So, when I had the opportunity to try out Xiaomi’s lastest device Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, I was eager to see how it compared to other smartphones like infinix Zero Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Price:

Firstly, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is an upper mid-range smartphone that would very much give flagship devices a heavy run in the market. Starting with the price, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G’s price at ₦279,000 makes it significantly more affordable than its competitors, which is a major plus for anyone who wants a premium smartphone without breaking the bank. The infinix Zero Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra are both impressive phones, but they come with a sharply steep price tag, retailing at about ₦405,500 and ₦945,000 respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Design & Display:

So, does Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G's lower price mean that it's lacking in other areas? Not at all. In fact, I was really impressed with the overall look and feel of the phone. The sleek, slim design and vibrant colors make it a real standout among smartphones in its class. It's available in three colors: Midnight Black, Polar White, Sky Blue. The colors are vibrant and the finish is matte, which helps to reduce visible fingerprint smudges on the device. The phone's edges are rounded and comfortable to hold in the hand.

The display of Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is also a standout. Featuring a 6.67-inch FHD+ Flow AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, the display is bright and vivid, with great color reproduction and excellent viewing angles. It has a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes scrolling through apps and web pages feel excellently smooth and effortless. The display also has HDR10+ support, which enhances the contrast and color of supported content. The Galaxy S23 Ultra has a larger display, but Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G's display is more than sufficient for the majority of mobile users.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Camera:

In terms of camera quality, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is on par with its competitors. It has a triple-lens camera system that includes a 200MP primary wide camera sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera. The triple camera setup works excellently well together to take impressive photos with great detail and dynamic range, perfect for capturing expansive landscapes or fitting more people into a group shot, and also allows for capturing intricate details up close. The front-facing camera is a 16MP sensor that takes great selfies and is perfect for video calls. While the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a advanced camera system with more lenses, but I didn't notice a significant difference in image quality between the two phones.

Pulse Nigeria

Charging and Battery Life:

One area where the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G really shines is the charge speed paired with its battery capacity. With the 120W Hypercharge power brick able to charge the device’s 5000mAh battery in just 19 minutes, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G easily outlasts its competitors and can go all day and as much as 2 days without needing a recharge. This is a major plus for anyone like me who spends a lot of time on their phone, on the road, or travels frequently. The infinix Zero Ultra and Samsung S23 Ultra both have decent battery life, but they are no match for Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G's impressive battery performance. While the infinix Zero Ultra comes with a 180W fast charge, its falls short with a battery capacity of 4500mAh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Chipset Performance:

Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 Octa-core chipset with Mali-G68 GPU, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset is a powerful processor that delivers excellent support for faster performance, smoother games, support for bigger pictures on the 200MP camera, incredible 4K HDR video support for streamers, power savings and 5G speeds, amongst many other impressive capabilities. The Mali-G68 GPU delivers smooth graphics and responsive gameplay, while also optimized for power-efficiency and extended battery life, thus making it a great choice for mobile gamers. Admittedly, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and infinix Zero Ultra also have powerful processors, but the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G solidly holds its own in terms of performance.

Verdict:

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is an excellent smartphone that offers premium features at the best honest price. It has a sleek design, a vibrant display, a great camera system, and an impressive battery life. While the Infinix Zero Ultra and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra are both impressive phones, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G has an edge when it comes to matching the key specifications with price and value for money. If you're in the market for a new smartphone and want something that offers great performance without breaking the bank, Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G is definitely the device you should be looking at.

---