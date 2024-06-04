ADVERTISEMENT
5 most expensive cars owned by Nigerians

Anna Ajayi

Luxury cars are a symbol of affluence and success.

Nigeria is home to some wealthy individuals who have a penchant for luxury cars. These cars are not just vehicles but statements of wealth, status, and prestige.

They are art and engineering marvels representing the pinnacle of automotive design and technology. For the owners, these luxurious cars are a symbol of success and achievement.

Here's a look at some Nigerians driving high-end automobiles:

Wizkid's Ferrari SF90
Nigerian music superstar Wizkid, known for his chart-topping hits and international fame, owns a 2022 Ferrari SF90. This car, worth a staggering ₦1.2 billion, is one of the most exclusive and expensive cars on the continent. The Ferrari SF90 is renowned for its hybrid powertrain, combining a V8 engine with electric motors to produce a whopping 986 horsepower. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds, making it one of the fastest cars in the world​​.

Davido's Maybach
Davido, another giant in the Nigerian music industry, boasts a 2023 Maybach S680 Virgil Abloh Edition in his impressive collection. This car, valued at ₦650 million, is a limited edition with only 150 units produced worldwide. The Maybach S680 is the epitome of luxury, featuring an exquisite interior, advanced technology, and a powerful V12 engine that ensures a smooth and exhilarating ride​.

Aliko Dangote, the richest man in Africa, owns a Bugatti Veyron, which is worth about ₦1.1 billion.

Dangote's Bugatti Veyron
The Bugatti Veyron is known for its unparalleled speed and luxury. It can reach speeds of up to 431 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds. This car is not only a status symbol but also a marvel of modern engineering, representing the height of automotive luxury and performance​.

Jowi Zaza's Brabus G Wagon
Jowi Zaza, one of Nigeria’s youngest billionaires, is the proud owner of a Brabus G Wagon, valued at ₦300 million. The Brabus G Wagon is an upgraded version of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, featuring a V12 engine that delivers 900 horsepower. This powerful SUV can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds. Its luxurious interior and rugged exterior make it a favorite among the elite​.

Dino Melaye's Lamborghini Aventado
Dino Melaye, a former senator and a well-known political figure in Nigeria, owns a Lamborghini Aventador worth ₦460 million. The Lamborghini Aventador is famous for its sleek design and powerful performance. It is equipped with a V12 engine that produces 730 horsepower, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

