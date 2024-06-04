Nigeria is home to some wealthy individuals who have a penchant for luxury cars. These cars are not just vehicles but statements of wealth, status, and prestige.
5 most expensive cars owned by Nigerians
Luxury cars are a symbol of affluence and success.
They are art and engineering marvels representing the pinnacle of automotive design and technology. For the owners, these luxurious cars are a symbol of success and achievement.
Here's a look at some Nigerians driving high-end automobiles:
1. Wizkid – 2022 Ferrari SF90 (₦1.2 billion)
Nigerian music superstar Wizkid, known for his chart-topping hits and international fame, owns a 2022 Ferrari SF90. This car, worth a staggering ₦1.2 billion, is one of the most exclusive and expensive cars on the continent. The Ferrari SF90 is renowned for its hybrid powertrain, combining a V8 engine with electric motors to produce a whopping 986 horsepower. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds, making it one of the fastest cars in the world.
2. Davido – 2023 Maybach S680 Virgil Abloh Edition (₦650 million)
Davido, another giant in the Nigerian music industry, boasts a 2023 Maybach S680 Virgil Abloh Edition in his impressive collection. This car, valued at ₦650 million, is a limited edition with only 150 units produced worldwide. The Maybach S680 is the epitome of luxury, featuring an exquisite interior, advanced technology, and a powerful V12 engine that ensures a smooth and exhilarating ride.
3. Aliko Dangote – Bugatti Veyron (₦1.1 billion)
Aliko Dangote, the richest man in Africa, owns a Bugatti Veyron, which is worth about ₦1.1 billion.
The Bugatti Veyron is known for its unparalleled speed and luxury. It can reach speeds of up to 431 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds. This car is not only a status symbol but also a marvel of modern engineering, representing the height of automotive luxury and performance.
4. Jowi Zaza – Brabus G Wagon (₦300 Million)
Jowi Zaza, one of Nigeria’s youngest billionaires, is the proud owner of a Brabus G Wagon, valued at ₦300 million. The Brabus G Wagon is an upgraded version of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class, featuring a V12 engine that delivers 900 horsepower. This powerful SUV can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds. Its luxurious interior and rugged exterior make it a favorite among the elite.
5. Dino Melaye – Lamborghini Aventador (₦460 million)
Dino Melaye, a former senator and a well-known political figure in Nigeria, owns a Lamborghini Aventador worth ₦460 million. The Lamborghini Aventador is famous for its sleek design and powerful performance. It is equipped with a V12 engine that produces 730 horsepower, allowing it to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds.
