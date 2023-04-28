Davido spends close to ₦460m on new Maybach, Patek Philippe watch
The cost of shipping and clearing the new whip in Nigeria is not included.
According to sources, only 150 units of this specific model were manufactured, and Davido was lucky enough to obtain one of them.
In a comparable manner, the vocalist indulged himself by purchasing a lavish Patek Philippe wristwatch to complement his new 2023 Maybach Virgil Abloh, as he continues his spree of self-spoiling.
The head of DMW, who has been on a shopping frenzy, disclosed that he spent a staggering one million dollars in just a day.
Subsequently, he reportedly spent an additional $400,000 on a Patek Philippe watch to complement his latest luxurious purchase.
On his Instagram page, he can be seen flaunting his luxurious new acquisition and stating that he enjoys treating himself because he works hard and deserves it.
The singer's purchase of a luxurious new acquisition has prompted fans and well-wishers to take turns writing congratulatory messages.
