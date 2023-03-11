ADVERTISEMENT
Wizkid splashes half a billion naira on new vehicle

Babatunde Lawal

The new car is reportedly being sold for ₦620 million.

Wizkid's new car
Wizkid's new car

Afrobeats star Wizkid has spent millions of naira to acquire a new Rolls-Royce.

The singer's already extensive and pricey fleet of vehicles now includes a slick new Black Badge Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

The automobile dealer Mayfair broke the news of the singer's purchase and congratulated him while posting pictures of the new vehicle. A video of the car's travel from the dealership to the singer's home was also posted by the dealer.

wizkid's new vehicle
wizkid's new vehicle Pulse Nigeria

The singer's supporters are flooding the comments section to give him praise.

