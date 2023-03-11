Afrobeats star Wizkid has spent millions of naira to acquire a new Rolls-Royce.
Wizkid splashes half a billion naira on new vehicle
The new car is reportedly being sold for ₦620 million.
Recommended articles
The singer's already extensive and pricey fleet of vehicles now includes a slick new Black Badge Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
ADVERTISEMENT
The automobile dealer Mayfair broke the news of the singer's purchase and congratulated him while posting pictures of the new vehicle. A video of the car's travel from the dealership to the singer's home was also posted by the dealer.
Pulse Nigeria
The singer's supporters are flooding the comments section to give him praise.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Wizkid splashes half a billion naira on new vehicle
Ayra Starr resorts to singing praise and worship after getting stuck in an elevator with crew
Cynthia Morgan details why she no longer has a crush on any guy
Ruger unveils title of his forthcoming debut album
EBlack presents new single 'How I Wish'
Portable speaks out after he was physically assaulted by his friends
BBTitans: Miracle takes a break from Khosi to focus on Ipeleng
BBTitans: Marvin opens up on relationship with Yaya
BBTitans: Thabang says life is peaceful without Yemi and Nelisa
ADVERTISEMENT