5 home remedies for getting rid of dandruff

Anna Ajayi

This is a common problem that can be uncomfortable and sometimes even embarrassing.

Home remedies for getting rid of dandruff [YouTube]
Dandruff causes flakes of skin to appear in hair and on shoulders, and for some people, it also leads to an itchy scalp. Dandruff can be caused by several things, like dry or oily skin, certain hair products, or even yeast that lives on the scalp.

Dandruff is not dangerous, but it can be annoying, and finding a way to get rid of it can make you feel more comfortable and confident.

Thankfully, there are many simple, natural remedies you can try at home to help reduce dandruff. These methods are gentle on your scalp, easy to use, and involve ingredients you might already have in your kitchen. Here are five effective remedies that can help you manage dandruff and keep your scalp feeling fresh and healthy.

Apple Cider Vinegar {healthline}
Apple Cider Vinegar {healthline} Pulse Nigeria

Apple cider vinegar is well known for its cleansing and anti-fungal properties, which makes it great for fighting dandruff. The vinegar’s acidity helps to balance the scalp’s pH level, making it harder for dandruff-causing fungus to grow.

To use, mix apple cider vinegar and water, and apply the mixture to your scalp. Let it sit for about 15 minutes before rinsing with water. Using this treatment a few times a week can help reduce dandruff flakes and make your scalp feel cleaner.

Coconut oil [Quora]
Coconut oil [Quora] Pulse Nigeria
Coconut oil has moisturising properties that can help prevent dryness, which is a common cause of dandruff. It also has anti-fungal properties that can help reduce dandruff. Simply warm a small amount of coconut oil in your hands and massage it directly onto your scalp. Leave it on for at least 30 minutes, or even overnight if you prefer, and then shampoo it out. Using coconut oil once or twice a week can help keep your scalp hydrated and reduce dandruff flakes.

Tea tree oil [IndiaMART]
Tea tree oil [IndiaMART] Pulse Nigeria

Tea tree oil is known for its strong anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory properties, which can be very helpful for dandruff. Since tea tree oil is very potent, it’s best to dilute a few drops in a carrier oil like olive or coconut oil before applying it to your scalp. Massage the mixture into your scalp and leave it on for about 10-15 minutes before rinsing. This remedy can be used once or twice a week to help control dandruff.

Aloe Vera [DCX]
Aloe Vera [DCX] DCX

Aloe vera is soothing and has anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce itching and irritation caused by dandruff. To use, apply fresh aloe vera gel directly to your scalp and let it sit for about 30 minutes. Then, rinse it out with water. Aloe vera can be a gentle way to manage dandruff if used regularly, as it helps calm the scalp and reduce flakiness.

Baking soda [indiamart]
Baking soda [indiamart] Pulse Nigeria

Baking soda can act as a gentle exfoliant, helping to remove dead skin cells from the scalp, which can reduce dandruff flakes. To use, wet your hair and gently massage a small amount of baking soda onto your scalp. Rinse it out after a few minutes. Baking soda may feel drying if used too often, so try this remedy once a week to avoid irritation.

These home remedies are easy, natural ways to reduce dandruff and keep your scalp feeling comfortable. But, if the dandruff persists or worsens, consider consulting a dermatologist for advice.

ALSO READ: Stress and 5 other unexpected causes of dandruff

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

