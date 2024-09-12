Stress and 5 other unexpected causes of dandruff

Many people think dandruff is just caused by having a dry scalp, but there are actually several surprising reasons why dandruff happens. One of those reasons is stress, but there are other unexpected causes, too.

Here’s a look at how stress and other factors can lead to dandruff:

1. Stress

Stress doesn’t just affect your mind; it can also impact your skin and scalp. When you’re stressed, your body produces more of the hormone cortisol, which can throw off the balance of oils in your skin. This can lead to an overproduction of oil on the scalp, creating a breeding ground for dandruff.

Stress can also weaken your immune system, making it harder for your body to fight off the yeast that contributes to dandruff. While stress might not directly cause dandruff, it can definitely make it worse. That’s why people notice their dandruff flares up during particularly stressful times.

2. Not washing your hair enough

You might think that skipping hair washing is harmless, but it can actually lead to dandruff. When you don’t wash your hair regularly, oils and dead skin cells build up on your scalp. This buildup can irritate the skin, leading to dandruff flakes. Plus, not washing enough allows yeast and other microorganisms to thrive on your scalp, which can worsen dandruff.

It’s important to wash your hair regularly to keep your scalp clean and free from excessive oil. However, make sure to use a mild shampoo, as harsh shampoos can dry out your scalp and cause more irritation.

3. Using the wrong hair products

Hair products can sometimes do more harm than good when it comes to dandruff. Some shampoos, conditioners, or styling products contain chemicals that can irritate sensitive skin, causing flakiness and dandruff. For example, products with too much fragrance or alcohol can dry out the scalp, making dandruff worse.

If you suspect your hair products might be causing dandruff, try switching to gentler, fragrance-free products designed for sensitive skin.

4. Dry weather

Cold, dry weather can make dandruff worse, especially during winter. The lack of moisture in the air can dry out your scalp, leading to itching and flaking. This can happen even if you don’t usually have dandruff during other seasons.

To help combat dandruff in the winter, make sure to keep your scalp moisturised by using a gentle, hydrating shampoo or applying scalp-friendly oils like coconut or tea tree oil.

5. Diet

What you eat can also play a role in the health of your scalp. A diet lacking in important nutrients, such as zinc, B vitamins, and healthy fats, can contribute to dandruff. These nutrients help keep your skin healthy and balanced, so when you’re not getting enough of them, your scalp can become dry, flaky, and irritated.

Eating a balanced diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats can improve your overall skin health, including your scalp.

6. Hormonal changes

Changes in your hormones, like during puberty, pregnancy, or menopause, can also affect your scalp’s health. Hormonal fluctuations can increase oil production, causing to an overgrowth of yeast on the scalp, which can trigger dandruff. This is why dandruff can sometimes be more common during certain life stages.

If you notice that your dandruff seems linked to hormonal changes, it may be helpful to talk to a doctor about ways to manage it.

