ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Stress and 5 other unexpected causes of dandruff

Anna Ajayi

Dandruff is caused by more than just a dry scalp.

What causes dandruff? [iStock]
What causes dandruff? [iStock]

Dandruff can be an annoying and embarrassing problem, with those tiny white flakes showing up on your clothes and in your hair.

Recommended articles

Many people think dandruff is just caused by having a dry scalp, but there are actually several surprising reasons why dandruff happens. One of those reasons is stress, but there are other unexpected causes, too.

Here’s a look at how stress and other factors can lead to dandruff:

ADVERTISEMENT

Stress doesn’t just affect your mind; it can also impact your skin and scalp. When you’re stressed, your body produces more of the hormone cortisol, which can throw off the balance of oils in your skin. This can lead to an overproduction of oil on the scalp, creating a breeding ground for dandruff.

Stress doesn’t just affect your mind [iStock]
Stress doesn’t just affect your mind [iStock] Pulse Nigeria

Stress can also weaken your immune system, making it harder for your body to fight off the yeast that contributes to dandruff. While stress might not directly cause dandruff, it can definitely make it worse. That’s why people notice their dandruff flares up during particularly stressful times.

You might think that skipping hair washing is harmless, but it can actually lead to dandruff. When you don’t wash your hair regularly, oils and dead skin cells build up on your scalp. This buildup can irritate the skin, leading to dandruff flakes. Plus, not washing enough allows yeast and other microorganisms to thrive on your scalp, which can worsen dandruff.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s important to wash your hair regularly to keep your scalp clean and free from excessive oil. However, make sure to use a mild shampoo, as harsh shampoos can dry out your scalp and cause more irritation.

Wash your hair regularly [Parents]
Wash your hair regularly [Parents] Pulse Nigeria

Hair products can sometimes do more harm than good when it comes to dandruff. Some shampoos, conditioners, or styling products contain chemicals that can irritate sensitive skin, causing flakiness and dandruff. For example, products with too much fragrance or alcohol can dry out the scalp, making dandruff worse.

If you suspect your hair products might be causing dandruff, try switching to gentler, fragrance-free products designed for sensitive skin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cold, dry weather can make dandruff worse, especially during winter. The lack of moisture in the air can dry out your scalp, leading to itching and flaking. This can happen even if you don’t usually have dandruff during other seasons.

To help combat dandruff in the winter, make sure to keep your scalp moisturised by using a gentle, hydrating shampoo or applying scalp-friendly oils like coconut or tea tree oil.

What you eat can also play a role in the health of your scalp. A diet lacking in important nutrients, such as zinc, B vitamins, and healthy fats, can contribute to dandruff. These nutrients help keep your skin healthy and balanced, so when you’re not getting enough of them, your scalp can become dry, flaky, and irritated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eating a balanced diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and healthy fats can improve your overall skin health, including your scalp.

Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables [Facebook]
Eat plenty of fruits and vegetables [Facebook] Pulse Nigeria

Changes in your hormones, like during puberty, pregnancy, or menopause, can also affect your scalp’s health. Hormonal fluctuations can increase oil production, causing to an overgrowth of yeast on the scalp, which can trigger dandruff. This is why dandruff can sometimes be more common during certain life stages.

If you notice that your dandruff seems linked to hormonal changes, it may be helpful to talk to a doctor about ways to manage it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ: Natural Hair Girl: 5 ways to deal with dandruff naturally

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She has a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 rudest countries in the world where politeness is a foreign concept

5 rudest countries in the world where politeness is a foreign concept

Is it safe to eat pineapple during pregnancy?

Is it safe to eat pineapple during pregnancy?

Stress and 5 other unexpected causes of dandruff

Stress and 5 other unexpected causes of dandruff

5 ways to use cycle syncing to connect with your body

5 ways to use cycle syncing to connect with your body

5 books every true Muslim must read

5 books every true Muslim must read

NIPR opens registration for 9th Lagos Digital PR Summit

NIPR opens registration for 9th Lagos Digital PR Summit

Why is Ethiopia just entering 2017 and celebrating a New Year in September?

Why is Ethiopia just entering 2017 and celebrating a New Year in September?

5 effective ways to reduce food waste

5 effective ways to reduce food waste

Is skin lightening safe? What you should know before trying any products

Is skin lightening safe? What you should know before trying any products

5 tattoos that bring bad luck you need to avoid

5 tattoos that bring bad luck you need to avoid

5 easy home remedies to reduce leg swelling

5 easy home remedies to reduce leg swelling

Why you should start growing your own food

Why you should start growing your own food

Pulse Sports

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Saint Lucia: Julien Alfred joins Sha'Carri Richardson in a prestigious league of national honours

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Osimhen is our brother — Eguavoen gives reason for benching Galatasaray man in Rwanda clash

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

Japan vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Falconets vs Nadeshiko round of 16 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup game

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

New York Fashion Week: Noah Lyles, Rai Benjamin, and Sha'Carri Richardson's besties show off exquisite styles

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

'You can't stop him' - CAF heap praises on Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria vs. Benin: 3 tactics that helped Eguavoen shock Rohr’s Benin Republic

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

Nigeria 3-0 Benin: Lookman and Osimhen power Super Eagles to emphatic AFCON 2025 win

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

'From Henry to Muller'- Top 10 Goal-Scoring Legends in Football History [Ranked]

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

Nigerian defender declared missing in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

What time is best to take sweets? [Shutterstock]

What is the best time to eat sweets? Nutritionists are clear

Best countries for BBL [healthandbeautytravel]

Do you want the perfect butt? Top 5 countries for the best BBLs

When do you get your first period after childbirth? [ParentCo]

When do you get your first period after childbirth?

Who were the first humans to milk a cow [dairygoodcow]

Who were the first humans to milk cows?