Apple cider vinegar is gotten from fermented apple juice.

It is made by crushing apples and squeezing out the juice and letting it ferment for three-six weeks. Fermented apple juice then turns into acetic acid, known as vinegar.

Although, you do not have to make it yourself, you can buy it in the supermarket.

Research has shown that apple cider vinegar reduces dandruff by balancing the PH level of your scalp, shedding dead skin cells and reducing fungus from growing in your hair and scalp.

How to use apple cider vinegar

You can;

Mix it with your shampoo Mix it into your hair oil

How to wash your hair with apple cider vinegar

To wash your hair with apple cider vinegar

Pour one to three tablespoons of apple cider vinegar in warm water

After your hair is washed with shampoo, pour apple cider vinegar on your hair

Massage it into your scalp

Wait for a few minutes and rinse it out