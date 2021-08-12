RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Natural Remedies: How to cure dandruff with apple vinegar cider

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Are you tired of scratching your hair because of dandruff? Don't think too far, apple cider vinegar can fight off dandruff.

Apple Cider Vinegar is made from apples {healthline}

Although apple cider vinegar is used to cook meals like salads, it is also a valuable home remedy because of its antimicrobial and antioxidant properties.

Apple cider vinegar is gotten from fermented apple juice.

It is made by crushing apples and squeezing out the juice and letting it ferment for three-six weeks. Fermented apple juice then turns into acetic acid, known as vinegar.

Although, you do not have to make it yourself, you can buy it in the supermarket.

Research has shown that apple cider vinegar reduces dandruff by balancing the PH level of your scalp, shedding dead skin cells and reducing fungus from growing in your hair and scalp.

You can;

  1. Mix it with your shampoo 
  2. Mix it into your hair oil

To wash your hair with apple cider vinegar

  • Pour one to three tablespoons of apple cider vinegar in warm water
  • After your hair is washed with shampoo, pour apple cider vinegar on your hair
  • Massage it into your scalp
  • Wait for a few minutes and rinse it out

Apple cider vinegar might give off an unpleasant smell, so you might want to use some essential oils like coconut or tea tree oil to hide the smell.

