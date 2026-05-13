A Lagos State official seals a non-compliant premises. Under 2026 regulations, businesses must pass a rigorous wastewater audit before these notices are removed.

A Lagos State official seals a non-compliant premises. Under 2026 regulations, businesses must pass a rigorous wastewater audit before these notices are removed.

From Domino’s to Balmoral: Lagos businesses shut down over enviromental violation in 2026

Full list of Lagos businesses sealed in 2026 over sewage and wastewater violations, including restaurants and event centres in Lekki, Ikeja, and Victoria Island.

SUMMARY

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Lagos State sealed several commercial businesses in 2026 over sewage and wastewater violations.

Affected locations include Lekki Phase 1, Victoria Island, and Ikeja.

Most cases involved untreated sewage discharge, grease-laden wastewater, and drainage pollution.

In 2026, enforcement agencies, including the Lagos State Wastewater Management Office and the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, carried out inspections and compliance actions against businesses accused of violating environmental regulations.

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The focus of these actions was primarily on improper wastewater disposal, sewage discharge into public drains, and failure to meet environmental sanitation standards.

List of Lagos businesses sealed and why (2026)

Exterior view of the Domino’s Pizza, Cold Stone Creamery, and Pinkberry outlet on Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

1. Domino’s Pizza (Lekki Phase 1)

Location: No. 38B, Freedom Way, Lekki Phase 1, Eti-Osa, Lagos

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Domino’s Pizza was sealed in 2026 over discharge of untreated sewage into the drainage system, which was classified as wastewater mismanagement and environmental pollution.

2. Foodies Restaurant

Location: No. 32B, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase I, Eti-Osa, Lagos

Foodies Restaurant, also situated on Admiralty Way in Lekki Phase 1, was sealed in 2026 after it was accused of discharging grease- and oil-contaminated wastewater into public drains.

This action results in fat, oil, and grease (FOG) pollution affecting drainage systems.

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3. CIRCA Restaurant & Lounge

Location: Lekki Phase 1, Eti-Osa, Lagos

CIRCA Restaurant & Lounge in Lekki Phase 1 was sealed in 2026 following environmental sanitation violations linked to improper wastewater discharge, leading to drainage contamination and non-compliance with wastewater management standards.

4. Balmoral Convention Centre

The Balmoral Convention Centre in Victoria Island was sealed in 2026 over allegations of discharging untreated sewage into public drainage systems using pumping equipment, which was considered a case of large-scale wastewater discharge into public infrastructure.

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5. 12 Meals Lounge

Location: Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State

12 Meals Lounge, located in Alausa, Ikeja, was sealed in 2026 after environmental infractions were identified during an inspection related to wastewater management and general sanitation breaches.

Common reasons for the sealings

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Honourable Commissioner Tokunbo Wahab briefs the media on the state's 2026 "Zero Tolerance" approach to illegal sewage discharge and drainage violations.

Across all listed cases, Lagos authorities cited the following violations:

Sewage discharge into drains: Direct release of untreated wastewater into public drainage channels.

Grease and oil pollution: Lack of proper grease traps in restaurants and blockage of drainage systems due to fat and oil buildup

Environmental sanitation violations: Failure to maintain acceptable waste disposal systems and odour and contamination concerns.

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Non-compliance with regulatory notices: Ignoring prior environmental warnings and inspection notices.

The 2026 Lagos enforcement actions reflect continued regulatory focus on commercial wastewater management and sewage disposal compliance.

Restaurants, lounges, and event centres in high-density commercial areas such as Lekki Phase 1, Victoria Island, and Ikeja were among the facilities affected.