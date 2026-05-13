From Domino’s to Balmoral: Lagos businesses shut down over enviromental violation in 2026
SUMMARY
Lagos State sealed several commercial businesses in 2026 over sewage and wastewater violations.
Affected locations include Lekki Phase 1, Victoria Island, and Ikeja.
Most cases involved untreated sewage discharge, grease-laden wastewater, and drainage pollution.
In 2026, enforcement agencies, including the Lagos State Wastewater Management Office and the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency, carried out inspections and compliance actions against businesses accused of violating environmental regulations.
The focus of these actions was primarily on improper wastewater disposal, sewage discharge into public drains, and failure to meet environmental sanitation standards.
List of Lagos businesses sealed and why (2026)
1. Domino’s Pizza (Lekki Phase 1)
Location: No. 38B, Freedom Way, Lekki Phase 1, Eti-Osa, Lagos
Domino’s Pizza was sealed in 2026 over discharge of untreated sewage into the drainage system, which was classified as wastewater mismanagement and environmental pollution.
2. Foodies Restaurant
Location: No. 32B, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase I, Eti-Osa, Lagos
Foodies Restaurant, also situated on Admiralty Way in Lekki Phase 1, was sealed in 2026 after it was accused of discharging grease- and oil-contaminated wastewater into public drains.
This action results in fat, oil, and grease (FOG) pollution affecting drainage systems.
3. CIRCA Restaurant & Lounge
Location: Lekki Phase 1, Eti-Osa, Lagos
CIRCA Restaurant & Lounge in Lekki Phase 1 was sealed in 2026 following environmental sanitation violations linked to improper wastewater discharge, leading to drainage contamination and non-compliance with wastewater management standards.
4. Balmoral Convention Centre
The Balmoral Convention Centre in Victoria Island was sealed in 2026 over allegations of discharging untreated sewage into public drainage systems using pumping equipment, which was considered a case of large-scale wastewater discharge into public infrastructure.
5. 12 Meals Lounge
Location: Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos State
12 Meals Lounge, located in Alausa, Ikeja, was sealed in 2026 after environmental infractions were identified during an inspection related to wastewater management and general sanitation breaches.
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Common reasons for the sealings
Across all listed cases, Lagos authorities cited the following violations:
Sewage discharge into drains: Direct release of untreated wastewater into public drainage channels.
Grease and oil pollution: Lack of proper grease traps in restaurants and blockage of drainage systems due to fat and oil buildup
Environmental sanitation violations: Failure to maintain acceptable waste disposal systems and odour and contamination concerns.
Non-compliance with regulatory notices: Ignoring prior environmental warnings and inspection notices.
The 2026 Lagos enforcement actions reflect continued regulatory focus on commercial wastewater management and sewage disposal compliance.
Restaurants, lounges, and event centres in high-density commercial areas such as Lekki Phase 1, Victoria Island, and Ikeja were among the facilities affected.
The actions underscore the state’s ongoing effort to reduce drainage pollution, sewage discharge violations, and environmental sanitation risks in Lagos.