5 fruit combinations you should avoid eating

However, not all fruits go well together. Some combinations may cause digestive discomfort, bloating, or even disrupt the absorption of nutrients.

Here are some of those combinations that you should avoid to keep your digestive system healthy.

1. Bananas and milk

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Bananas and milk are commonly blended together in smoothies, but this combination might cause digestive issues for some people. According to Ayurveda, mixing bananas with milk can lead to an imbalance in the body's energy and may produce toxins. For some, this combination can slow down digestion, causing bloating or discomfort. It’s best to enjoy these two foods separately for smoother digestion.

2. Citrus fruits and milk

Citrus fruits, such as oranges, lemons, and grapefruits, are highly acidic. When these fruits are combined with milk, it can cause curdling. The acidity of citrus fruits reacts with the proteins in milk, leading to a sour taste and potentially upsetting your stomach. This combination may result in bloating, gas, or indigestion. To avoid this, consume milk and citrus fruits at different times.

3. Watermelons and other fruits

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Watermelon, a highly hydrating fruit, should not be eaten with other fruits. Watermelon digests very quickly compared to most fruits. Mixing it with slower-digesting fruits like bananas, apples, or pears can lead to bloating and indigestion. The fast-digesting watermelon will sit on top of the slower-digesting fruit, causing fermentation in your stomach and leading to gas or discomfort.

4. Pawpaw and lemons

Both pawpaw and lemons are healthy fruits, but together, they can cause some issues. The combination of pawpaw and lemon has been known to trigger a reaction that irritates the digestive system. For some people, consuming these two fruits together can cause digestive discomfort, such as stomach pain or an upset stomach. It's best to avoid this pairing to keep your digestion smooth.

5. Apples and carrots

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

While apples and carrots are both healthy, they may not be the best combination. Apples are rich in fibre, and carrots are a good source of beta-carotene and vitamins, but together they may cause indigestion. Some people report that this combination can lead to acid reflux or an increase in gas. Since both fruits and vegetables digest at different rates, it’s better to consume them separately.