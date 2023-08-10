ADVERTISEMENT
5 amazing health benefits of eating fruits and vegetables daily

Anna Ajayi

"An apple a day keeps the doctors away" might sound like a broken record at this point but the fact is that this habit is very much beneficial for your health.

First of all,

Fruits and vegetables are filled with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and dietary fibre that our bodies need to function properly. They help the body do its job right. For instance, vitamin C in citrus fruits like oranges and strawberries boosts the immune system and wards off infections and illnesses.

Also, fruits and vegetables, like tomatoes and carrots, are filled with antioxidants. These powerful compounds fight off oxidative stress, a process that can lead to cellular damage and increase the risk of chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes, and cancer. They offer protection against cellular damage and promote a healthy ageing process.

Dietary fibre, abundant in vegetables and fruits, plays an important role in maintaining your digestive health. The fibre in fruits promotes regular bowel movements and prevents constipation. It supports the growth of beneficial gut bacteria, improves digestion, the immune system, and even enhances mood. Foods like broccoli, spinach, and apples are great sources of fibre that can keep your gut functioning smoothly.

When it comes to your heart's health, fruits and vegetables are gems. Potassium-rich foods, such as bananas and greens like spinach, help regulate blood pressure and reduce the risk of hypertension. Additionally, the dietary fibre present in these foods helps manage cholesterol levels, keeping your arteries clear and reducing the likelihood of heart disease. Eat more greens.

If you want a snack, fruits are a good choice. Instead of sugary snacks, you can enjoy apples, pears, or peaches. These fruits not only satisfy your taste buds but also provide a great source of energy, preventing crashes in blood sugar levels.

For those on a journey toward weight wellness, fruits and vegetables should be your go-to. Their high water content and dietary fibre fill you up, helps in controlling portion sizes and prevent overeating. Veggies like cucumbers and watermelon are great options if you’re aiming to manage your weight.

The saying, "You are what you eat" holds true for your skin as well. Fruits and vegetables contain a lot of nutrients that promote skin health and radiance. Vitamin E-rich foods like avocados and almonds help maintain skin elasticity and protect against UV damage, while vitamin A-rich choices like sweet potatoes, mangoes and tangerines contribute to a youthful complexion. They keep your skin smooth and protected.

