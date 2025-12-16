Your Faves Served for the Premiere of A Very Dirty Christmas

Detty December glam at its peak, see how Ini Edo, Nancy Isime, Uche Jombo, Nelly Mbonu, and Waje owned the A Very Dirty Christmas premiere.

Detty December in Nigeria isn’t just a season, it’s a mood, a statement, and a full-on fashion playground. And when A Very Dirty Christmas premiered, our faves understood the assignment instantly. This wasn’t the night for making safe choices or going for a background look. It was drama, confidence, texture, and intention, each outfit telling its own story while still speaking the same glamorous language .

What stood out most at this premiere wasn’t just who wore what, but how they wore it. These looks weren’t random. They were considered. They leaned into personality , body language, and the kind of confidence that doesn’t need to shout to be heard, yet still commands attention .

Ini Edo

Ini Edo gave us a masterclass in timeless glamour with just enough edge to keep things interesting. Her deep burgundy off-shoulder gown felt romantic without being predictable. The fitted silhouette hugged perfectly, while the subtle shimmer caught the light in a way that made the dress feel alive, not static.

The floral detail at the waist was a quiet but powerful choice; it softened the structure of the gown and added emotional texture. Gold jewellery complemented the warmth of the colour palette, while her soft glam makeup kept everything balanced. Nothing screamed for attention, yet everything worked together seamlessly. This was elegance that knows its power.

Nancy Isime

Nancy Isime didn’t come to blend in; she came to dominate. Her all-red look was unapologetically daring, built around a sheer, body-hugging silhouette layered with lace and sharp cut-outs. It was bold, sensual, and intentional.

The structured red top added architectural strength to the look, grounding the transparency and giving it form. Paired with sleek hair, statement earrings, and a matching mini bag, the outfit radiated confidence. This wasn’t just a fashion moment; it was a declaration. Nancy wore the look like armour, and it showed. READ ALSO: The “Oversabi Aunty” Premiere Gave Us Looks In Dreamy Blue

Uche Jombo

Uche Jombo’s ensemble struck a beautiful balance between elegance and authority. The black corset-style top sculpted her silhouette, while the gold-leaf detailing at the shoulders added a regal, almost ceremonial feel. It wasn’t flashy—but it was commanding.

The gold-patterned floor-length skirt brought richness and movement, while the black headwrap tied everything together with cultural confidence. Accessories were kept minimal, letting the craftsmanship speak for itself. This was grown-woman glamour—quietly powerful and deeply intentional.

Nelly Mbonu

Nelly Mbonu’s black-and-white corset gown was all about structure and presence. The sharp contrast between the white bodice and the flowing black skirt created a statuesque silhouette that felt strong and deliberate.

The choker detail and statement earrings added just enough drama without tipping into excess. Then came the voluminous black wrap draped off the shoulders—effortless, commanding, and very intentional. This look was worn by someone who understands control, balance, and the power of restraint. READ ALSO: It Was Raining Power Black, White & Cultural Red at the Warlord Movie Premiere

Waje

Waje took a slightly different route and it paid off. Her sleeveless textured silver coat dress with a deep V neckline was bold and architectural, layered effortlessly over tailored metallic trousers. The sculptural shoulders and high slit introduced movement and intrigue, making the outfit dynamic rather than stiff.