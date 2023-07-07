3 fruits combination you should avoid

There are a lot of fruits that individually come with lots of health benefits, but when combined with other fruits, it can lead to digestive discomfort or hinder nutrient absorption.

Here are three fruit combinations that you should avoid to ensure optimal digestion and maximise the benefits of your fruity indulgence;

1) Citrus fruits and melons

Combining citrus fruits, such as oranges, grapefruits, and lemons, with melons, including watermelon, cantaloupe, and honeydew, may not be the best choice. The reason behind this caution lies in their different digestion rates. Citrus fruits, being acidic and high in vitamin C, digest quickly.

On the other hand, melons have a high water content and are digested more slowly. When consumed together, the faster-digesting citrus fruits can potentially cause the melons to ferment in the stomach, leading to bloating, gas, and digestive discomfort. To avoid this, it is advisable to enjoy citrus fruits and melons separately or with a gap of at least 30 minutes between them.

2) Acidic fruits with sweet fruits

Combining acidic fruits, such as pineapples, strawberries, and kiwis, with sweet fruits like bananas, grapes, and mangoes, may not be the best decision. This is because there are different enzymes in the body responsible for breaking down these fruits.

Acidic fruits require more acidic digestive conditions, while sweet fruits are best digested under alkaline conditions. When consumed together, the conflicting digestive requirements may lead to inefficient digestion and discomfort. Also, the combination of certain acidic fruits, like pineapples, with sweet fruits can cause fermentation and result in an upset stomach. It is best to enjoy acidic and sweet fruits separately to optimise digestion and nutrient absorption.

3) Acidic fruits with dairy

Combining acidic fruits with dairy products, such as yoghurt, milk, or cheese, can lead to undesirable effects on digestion. The acidity of fruits can curdle the proteins in dairy, making it difficult to digest and potentially causing digestive disturbances like bloating or gas.

This combination is particularly relevant for individuals with lactose intolerance or dairy sensitivities, as it may exacerbate symptoms. To enjoy the benefits of both acidic fruits and dairy, it is recommended to consume them separately or opt for non-dairy alternatives like almond milk or coconut milk yoghurt.