What happens to your body if you eat only fruits for 72 hours?

There are many diet regimens that boast of helping people lose weight; one such is the fruit diet. This diet involves eating only fruits for 72 hours, but what happens to your body when you do this?
A Twitter video said a strict fruit diet has immense benefits, like aiding digestion and burning fat, but is there scientific evidence to back up these claims?
Is a 72-hour fruit diet a good idea?
Gastrointestinal issues
The European Journal of Clinical Nutrition warns that excessive fruit consumption can cause gastrointestinal distress, including bloating and diarrhoea, due to the high fibre content, which can be too much for the digestive system.
Fluctuations in sugar levels
A fruit diet for 72 days will decrease your blood sugar level drastically. The American Diabetes Association advises that although fruits naturally contain sugars, eating only fruits over time may cause blood sugar levels to fluctuate quickly. This may lead to weariness, irritation, and an increased appetite.
Unbalanced diet
A balanced diet is necessary for healthy nutrition. According to a study published in the Journal of Nutrition, a 72-hour fruit diet would lack important nutrients like protein, good fats, and specific vitamins and minerals. This could cause imbalances and negatively impact metabolic processes.
For a healthy person, eating only fruits for 72 hours won't be harmful, but for long-term health benefits, it's important to include a range of foods, cut calories, and engage in regular exercise if you want to lose weight.
It’s a much better idea to consult a dietitian before starting a diet regimen for weight loss.
