ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

What happens to your body if you eat only fruits for 72 hours?

Temi Iwalaiye

What happens to the body when a person eats only fruits for 72 hours?

What happens to your body if you eat only fruits for 72 hours? [shuttershock]
What happens to your body if you eat only fruits for 72 hours? [shuttershock]

There are many diet regimens that boast of helping people lose weight; one such is the fruit diet. This diet involves eating only fruits for 72 hours, but what happens to your body when you do this?

Recommended articles

A Twitter video said a strict fruit diet has immense benefits, like aiding digestion and burning fat, but is there scientific evidence to back up these claims?

ADVERTISEMENT

The European Journal of Clinical Nutrition warns that excessive fruit consumption can cause gastrointestinal distress, including bloating and diarrhoea, due to the high fibre content, which can be too much for the digestive system.

A fruit diet for 72 days will decrease your blood sugar level drastically. The American Diabetes Association advises that although fruits naturally contain sugars, eating only fruits over time may cause blood sugar levels to fluctuate quickly. This may lead to weariness, irritation, and an increased appetite.

ALSO READ: These 5 fruits and vegetables will prolong your life

ADVERTISEMENT

A balanced diet is necessary for healthy nutrition. According to a study published in the Journal of Nutrition, a 72-hour fruit diet would lack important nutrients like protein, good fats, and specific vitamins and minerals. This could cause imbalances and negatively impact metabolic processes.

For a healthy person, eating only fruits for 72 hours won't be harmful, but for long-term health benefits, it's important to include a range of foods, cut calories, and engage in regular exercise if you want to lose weight.

It’s a much better idea to consult a dietitian before starting a diet regimen for weight loss.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's a trained lawyer called to the Nigerian Bar and the proud winner of the Random Photo Prize for Fiction 2019.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to trick yourself into quitting smoking

How to trick yourself into quitting smoking

These 7 animals belong in a horror movie

These 7 animals belong in a horror movie

What happens to your body if you eat only fruits for 72 hours?

What happens to your body if you eat only fruits for 72 hours?

Dr Teal’s brings stakeholders together to celebrate wellness & commitment to quality

Dr Teal’s brings stakeholders together to celebrate wellness & commitment to quality

5 signs you'll see if a girl is just using you

5 signs you'll see if a girl is just using you

7 natural antibiotics to fight infections

7 natural antibiotics to fight infections

Jameson Distillery On Tour: 3 days of fun, education, experiences for Abuja community

Jameson Distillery On Tour: 3 days of fun, education, experiences for Abuja community

How to stop smoking weed without losing appetite

How to stop smoking weed without losing appetite

Top 5 cleanest countries in the world in 2024 — Nigeria is not one of them

Top 5 cleanest countries in the world in 2024 — Nigeria is not one of them

You can be pregnant and not know until delivery day — it's called a cryptic pregnancy

You can be pregnant and not know until delivery day — it's called a cryptic pregnancy

8 popular tattoos and their hidden meanings

8 popular tattoos and their hidden meanings

How to deal with Post Traumatic Stress disorder

How to deal with Post Traumatic Stress disorder

Pulse Sports

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

‘AFCON >>> Euros’ — Super Falcons star reacts after watching boring England

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

Transfer News LIVE: Latest DONE Deals, updates in the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and more

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

African Championships: Ese Brume wins Nigeria's third GOLD as 400m sensations Ogazi and Joseph cop bronze medals

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘I don't care who you are’ - AFCON winner hits out at Osimhen after social media rant about Finidi

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

‘Respect’- Super Eagles star Victor Boniface pays homage to Obafemi Martins

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Olayinka, Dessers, Moffi crack top ten

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

PulseSports30: Okoye back among the best as Olawoyin finishes ahead of Tella

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Side effects of colos drug [thisdaylive]

On Colos: The side effects of smoking colorado marijuana

Incorporate alkaline water into your diet [Tasting Table]

Here are 3 ways you can reduce acid in your body

HIV

Here are 7 reasons more women contract HIV/AIDS than men

How to get rid of hair lice naturally [europeanwritertour]

How to get rid of hair lice naturally in one day