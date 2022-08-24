Pulse Influencer Awards is back, better and of course, bigger. Last year [2021], Pulse — for the first time ever — brought together some of the best creators around for a day of recognition, amazing fun and big rocks. It was an evening of giddy excitement that we couldn’t wait to do it again. And now, it’s finally time for the 2nd edition of the awards!

If you somehow missed Pulse Influencer Awards back then, or if you’re wondering what this year’s version will be about, here are 5 things that’ll get you up to speed.

Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 will be held in 6 African countries

The six countries are Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal, Uganda and Côte d'Ivoire, where Pulse Africa has a presence — and a reputation for providing excellent media and marketing solutions across different markets and industries.

40 external jurors will join the selection process in each country

Pulse Influencer Awards is collaborating with over 40 external jurors in all the relevant countries. These independent jurors, made up of different industry personalities, will help choose winners in their resident country.

One night, 6 awards ceremonies

Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 will host an award event ceremony on the same date across all 6 countries. As influencers are mixing and getting beautiful red and gold plaques in Nigeria, those in Uganda, Senegal, Ivory Coat, Ghana and Kenya will be doing the same.

Fans decide winners

After nominees are announced, voting will be thrown open for fans to vote for their faves and help advance them closer to the win. Nominations and voting for 2022 awards will be announced in due course

Winners from 29 different categories