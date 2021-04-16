COVID 19 travel recommendations for vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers

So, how do you plan and where do you start from? Well, understanding that COVID-19 has reshaped how traveling is done around the world is a good way to start. With several governments setting up different travel policies, now you might have to pay attention to other things beyond Passports, Tickets, Luggage, Reservations and Travel Insurance.

Now, tests are necessary when traveling to most countries. That shouldn’t scare you from traveling or going ahead with your travel plans, rather it keeps your mind prepared and your travel preparations on point!

For traveling fully vaccinated:

Avoid crowds at transportation hubs such as airports and bus or train stations, and stay at least 6 feet/2 meters (about 2 arm lengths) from anyone who is not traveling with you.

A valid document/medical clearance attesting to your vaccination is necessary.

You need a negative COVID-19 PCR test result no more than 3 days before travel or documentation of recovery from COVID-19 in the past 3 months (this depends on the country/airline’s requirements).

Keep a handy (alcohol-based) sanitizer with you and always wear a mask over your nose and mouth when in public.

Some countries also require COVID-19 Antigen test results.

After Arrival:

You should get tested within 3-5 days of arrival

Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms; isolate and get tested if you develop symptoms.

Follow all state and local recommendations or requirements.

For Unvaccinated Travelers:

If you must travel while you’re not fully vaccinated:

Get a viral test 1-3 days before your trip.

A valid document/medical clearance on your status is necessary.

Avoid crowds at transportation hubs such as airports and bus or train stations, and stay at least 6 feet/2 meters (about 2 arm lengths) from anyone who is not traveling with you.

Keep a handy (alcohol-based) sanitizer with you and always wear a mask over your nose and mouth when in public.

After arrival:

You should get tested 3-5 days after arrival

Stay home and self-quarantine for a full 7-14 days after arrival.

Even if your test shows negative, it’s advisable to still stay home and self-quarantine for the full 7 days.

If you test is positive, self-isolate to protect others from getting infected.

If you don’t or are unable to get tested within 3-5 days of arrival, stay home and self-quarantine for 10 days after arrival.

Self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms; isolate and get tested if you develop symptoms.

Follow all state and local recommendations or requirements.

Most importantly, Do NOT travel if you encounter any form exposure to COVID-19, you are sick/ test positive for COVID-19, or awaiting results of a COVID-19 test.

Please learn when it is safe for you to travel and don’t travel with someone who is sick.

Also remember to enjoy your stay and take pictures too!

Impromptu Trips:

If you have to make that trip impromptu, you can get tested easily, quickly and have results ready in 6-12hrs at Life Centre Medical Services. For more enquiries on COVID-19 test, or to book appointments for screening, call +234 802 087 3597, +234 909 505 9596, +234 818 322 2220 or walk into any of our centers.

Island: 13C, Kenneth Agbakuru Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos.

Mainland: 42, Oduduwa Crescent, Ikeja GRA, Lagos

Home services are also available.