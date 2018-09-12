Pulse.ng logo
Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Andrea L. Thompson To Lead U.S. Delegation to the Funeral of Kofi Annan in Accra, Ghana

Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Andrea L. Thompson To Lead U.S. Delegation to the Funeral of Kofi Annan in Accra, Ghana:

Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Andrea L. Thompson will lead a U.S. delegation to the September 13, 2018 funeral of former Secretary-General of the United Nations, Kofi Annan.

The U.S. delegation will pay respect to Kofi Annan’s manifold contributions to the international community and underscore the U.S. commitment to a strong partnership with Ghana.

