Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Andrea L. Thompson To Lead U.S. Delegation to the Funeral of Kofi Annan in Accra, Ghana:

Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Andrea L. Thompson will lead a U.S. delegation to the September 13, 2018 funeral of former Secretary-General of the United Nations, Kofi Annan.

The U.S. delegation will pay respect to Kofi Annan’s manifold contributions to the international community and underscore the U.S. commitment to a strong partnership with Ghana.