The Right Mix for Every Shower Experience: Thanks to GROHE's New Shower System Euphoria SmartControl

news

Multi-jet shower head for more showering comfort; Intuitive push and turn control unit in minimalist design; Large variety of combinations at the highest level

Immerse yourself in a new dimension of showering – that is what GROHE (www.GROHE.com) SmartControl stands for. From now on, the experience of “Push, Turn, Shower” will be even more multifaceted: The smart technology becomes part of another successful GROHE design line – GROHE Euphoria SmartControl. The new surface-mounted installation provides a significantly slim form of the SmartControl control unit as well as convenient temperature regulation thanks to the GROHTHERM thermostat.

Download more images: https://bit.ly/2NIDNay

Triple the Shower Fun

GROHE Euphoria SmartControl is brimming with “Made in Germany” technology and quality that feature multi-jet shower heads. The smart shower system’s centrepiece is the combined, front-mounted push and turn control unit. Unique pictograms called GROHE EasyLogic provide intuitive operation. The knobs can regulate the amount of water, depending on one’s individual mood, from a gentle shower to a vigorous refreshment.

By pushing a button, the spray types can be selected. The first button, for example, activates the Euphoria handshower or the Euphoria Cube stick, offering maximum flexibility so that the water can be directed exactly where it is needed. The button in the middle provides full SmartControl power. Thanks to the new ActiveRain jet version, one can choose between a powerful jet spray that flushes out the shampoo or a concentrated jet spray that massages away everyday life stress. The third button with its gentle PureRain spray offers a shower experience of ultimate relaxation.

After switching off the water, the system automatically saves the selected flow rate until the next shower. In addition to the Rainshower 310 SmartActive shower head, the GROHE Euphoria SmartControl shower system is also available with the multi-jet Euphoria 260 head shower. Three types of sprays can be selected manually by using the innovative button in the middle of the shower head’s plate – a powerful jet spray, the invigorating SmartRain jet spray and a full rain jet spray that brings the relaxing feeling of a gentle summer rain.

An added bonus: Thanks to GROHE QuickFix, individual adjustments can be made to the upper bracket of both models which makes drilling of additional holes unnecessary. It is also possible to swing the arm of the head shower 180 degrees. Thanks to the GROHE CoolTouch technology, the chrome surface of the control unit does not get too hot. And the GROHTERM SmartControl thermostat with GROHE TurboStat technology ensures the highest precision in temperature regulation.

Minimalist Design – Clear and Convenient

The new GROHE Euphoria SmartControl model for surface-mounted installation is operated by a self-explanatory control unit using push and turn technology and featuring a very slim, minimalist design with compact dimensions. Especially in smaller bathrooms, elements such as these offer more comfort and an increased feel-good factor. Compared to the existing surface-mounted SmartControl solutions this is an even slimmer version. Lovers of a sophisticated design will get excited about the GROHE Euphoria SmartControl shower system: The generously sized 310mm shower head is available in a round and in a square design. With the high-gloss and durable GROHE StarLight chrome finish or the elegant MoonWhite acrylic glass, the material can be perfectly matched into any modern bathroom. At the same time, the GROHE EasyReach shower shelf provides a convenient storage solution for shampoo and body wash.

For more information, please visit: www.GROHE.com

Media Contact:

Memac Ogilvy Public relations

Carmen El Hajj/ PR Director

Charbel Ghsoub/ Account Manager

Tel: +961-1-486066

Email: charbel.ghsoub@ogilvy.com

For more information, visit the following sites:

Facebook : www.facebook.com/lixilgroup

LinkedIn : www.linkedin.com/company/lixil-group

About GROHE:

GROHE (www.GROHE.com) is the world’s leading provider of sanitary fittings and has a total of over 6,000 employees, 2,400 of which are based in Germany. GROHE has been part of the LIXIL Group Corporation since 2014. As an international brand, GROHE pursues the brand values of technology, quality, design and sustainability, seeking to offer the “Pure joy of water”. GROHE has been developing new product categories since its inception. This includes the GROHE Blue and Red water systems and the recently-introduced GROHE Sense water security system, which is an innovative component in the growth market of smart home technology. Innovation, design and development are closely aligned with one another and are enshrined in the German site as an integrated process. As a result, GROHE products carry the seal of quality “Made in Germany”. In the past ten years alone, more than 300 design and innovation awards as well as several top rankings at the German Sustainability Award have confirmed GROHE's success. GROHE was the first in its industry to win the German government’s CSR prize and was also featured in the renowned Fortune® magazine’s ranking of Top 50 that are “Changing the World”.

About LIXIL:

LIXIL (www.LIXIL.com) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve every day, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard and TOSTEM. Over 70,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day. Learn more at www.LIXIL.com