RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Here are 20 Nigerian songs that enjoyed huge international success [Afrobeats Throwback]

Adeayo Adebiyi

Here are some of the notable cross over Afrobeats songs since 1999.

Here are 20 Nigerian songs that enjoyed major international success
Here are 20 Nigerian songs that enjoyed major international success

Recommended articles

The ever-flowing supply of talent, the growth of the local industry, and the diaspora, coupled with sheer determination and ingenuity have combined to propel Afrobeats to an international audience.

This week's Afrobeats throwback takes a look notable Nigerian songs since 2000 that has left a mark internationally and contributed to Afrobeats' continuous global exportation.

Here are 20 Nigerian songs that enjoyed major international market.

This classic record was not only a defining hit single for 2baba but a high point for Nigerian music. The song traveled to other African countries and even the US where it was featured in a the 2006 Hollywood movie 'Phat Girlz'.

This single enjoyed a successful run in Nigeria before crossing over to other parts of Africa, especially South Africa where it enjoyed the notable success that made Flavour an international sensation.

This can be regarded as Afrobeats' first notable cross-over record. The hit single from an African megastar crossed over to the United Kingdom where it made an appearance on the UK Official Singles Chart.

'Ojuelegba' is one of the singles that rocketed Afrobeats internationally. Drake's freestyle on the record was a high point for Wizkid as it brought him to more international exposure and heralded his contribution to the mega smash hit 'One Dance'.

After an unsuccessful attempt at breaking into the international market in 2016, Davido returned home in 2017 and released a series of hit singles. 'Fall' is the second single of these releases and it became an international hit record in the UK and US where it enjoyed notable radio play.

In 2017, Burna Boy saw a fairytale rise to international success after Kanye West (YE) released an EP titled 'YE'. The titular co-incidence rocketed Burna Boy's 'YE' to an international audience. The single has achieved platinum status in the US where it played a major role in making Burna Boy an international superstar.

Burna Boy's heartbreak anthem soared internationally as it reached listeners globally. The hit single soundtracked the summer of 2022 spending multiple weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaking at NO. 4 on the UK Official Singles chart. It also earned an RIAA platinum plaque as well as a Grammy nomination for Best Global Performance.

Dubbed the greatest song in the history of music by Kanye West, 'Essence' is one of the biggest songs in the history of Nigerian music.

The charted in multiple countries across Europe, reached the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, has gone 3X RIAA platinum and earned a Grammy nomination for Best Global Performance.

After captivating listeners in Nigeria, this single gradually made its way internationally where it received a Selena Gomez remix. The remix rocketed the song to international success where it has received plaques in France, Italy, the UK, the US, Spain, and Switzerland, amongst many other countries. It also holds the distinction for being the first Afrobeats song to surpass 1 billion Spotify streams.

CKay's hit single rose to fame on Tik Tok before reaching listeners across the world in a fashion unprecedented in the Nigerian music industry.

The single charted in over 30 countries reaching NO. 1 in Portugal, France, Norway, Switzerland, Netherlands, and India. It has received plaques in over 15 countries with platinum plaques in the US and UK.

After dominating speakers across Nigeria, 'Ameno Amanpiano' was propelled to global fame by TikTok and it quickly became one of the biggest hits out of Nigeria.

Fireboy recorded one of his biggest hits with 'Peru' whose remix features British megastar and entered the Billboard Hot 100 and UK Singles chart, Fireboy also performed the song at the 2023 BET Awards.

Oxlade had Tiktokers around the world recreating his dance moves in his iconic performance of his global hit single 'Kulosa'.

Kizz Daniel combined with Tekno to deliver one of the biggest hit songs of 2022 with his smash hit 'Buga' which had even the Liberian president dancing along.

'Soweto' enjoyed international success that rocketed Victony to global mainstream sensation.

Ayra Starr became the first Nigerian female lead artist to get a Grammy nomination with her smash hit single 'Rush' which has been certified diamond in France.

Omah Lay's hit single 'Soso' traveled beyond the shores of Nigeria to become his biggest song yet.

Asake consolidated his surreal rise with the Burna Boy-assisted remix of his hit single 'Sungba'.

Burna Boy continued his global hitmaking run with his Grammy-nominated record 'City Boy'.

Davido's 'Unavailable' enjoyed international success that saw it become one of Rihanna's favourite songs of 2023. It also became Davido's first single to surpass 100 million Spotify streams.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Senior Music Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He is also the host of the popular Facts Only, a video format providing in-depth analysis of everything that concerns Nigerian music.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here are 20 Nigerian songs that enjoyed huge international success [Afrobeats Throwback]

Here are 20 Nigerian songs that enjoyed huge international success [Afrobeats Throwback]

Before I had my daughter, I used to say I would have 5 nannies - Simi

Before I had my daughter, I used to say I would have 5 nannies - Simi

Rema's 'HEIS' sets record for biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria in 2024

Rema's 'HEIS' sets record for biggest opening week on Spotify Nigeria in 2024

Young Jonn reveals the hardest part about becoming a full-blown artiste

Young Jonn reveals the hardest part about becoming a full-blown artiste

Rick Ross shares his favourite Blaqbonez song ahead of their anticipated collaboration

Rick Ross shares his favourite Blaqbonez song ahead of their anticipated collaboration

Keep the vision alive - Deyemi Okanlawon advises skit makers who want to become actors

Keep the vision alive - Deyemi Okanlawon advises skit makers who want to become actors

Ini Dima-Okojie reveals that her fibroids have returned 3 years after surgery

Ini Dima-Okojie reveals that her fibroids have returned 3 years after surgery

Timini Egbuson's 'Shina' is the only Nollywood film in Netflix's top 10 chart in Nigeria

Timini Egbuson's 'Shina' is the only Nollywood film in Netflix's top 10 chart in Nigeria

Sandra Okunzuwa, Enitan Oluwole melt hearts in Etinosa Idemudia's 'Gloria Must Go'

Sandra Okunzuwa, Enitan Oluwole melt hearts in Etinosa Idemudia's 'Gloria Must Go'

Pulse Sports

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Trending

Rema says he wants to take Afrobeats back to its roots with his new album 'HEIS'

Rema says he wants to take Afrobeats back to its roots with his new album 'HEIS'

Simi says she only listens to Adekunle Gold's music because they are married

Simi says she only listens to Adekunle Gold's music because they are married

Rick Ross shares his favourite Blaqbonez song ahead of their anticipated collaboration

Rick Ross shares his favourite Blaqbonez song ahead of their anticipated collaboration

Rema's 'HEIS' sets record for biggest opening day on Spotify Nigeria in 2024

Rema's 'HEIS' sets record for biggest opening day on Spotify Nigeria in 2024