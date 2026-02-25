Businessman Chijioke Nwachukwu (doncj00) Builds Church, Get Key Appointment

#FeaturedPost

Sir Chijioke Nwachukwu, a prominent Nigerian entrepreneur and owner of LIV Restaurant in Lagos, has recently made headlines for his significant contributions to his community in Imo State. He completed and commissioned a modern chapel, demonstrating a remarkable act of kindness that highlights his commitment to social responsibility and community welfare.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition to his philanthropic efforts, Nwachukwu has expanded his influence into the political arena with his recent appointment as the Deputy Coordinator of the "Relax Tinubu is Fixing Nigeria" initiative in Imo State. This role marks a notable step in his political journey, as he moves to engage more actively in governance and community development.