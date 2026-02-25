Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Businessman Chijioke Nwachukwu (doncj00) Builds Church, Get Key Appointment
Sir Chijioke Nwachukwu, a prominent Nigerian entrepreneur and owner of LIV Restaurant in Lagos, has recently made headlines for his significant contributions to his community in Imo State. He completed and commissioned a modern chapel, demonstrating a remarkable act of kindness that highlights his commitment to social responsibility and community welfare.
In addition to his philanthropic efforts, Nwachukwu has expanded his influence into the political arena with his recent appointment as the Deputy Coordinator of the "Relax Tinubu is Fixing Nigeria" initiative in Imo State. This role marks a notable step in his political journey, as he moves to engage more actively in governance and community development.
His political ambitions have gained traction, particularly following a recent visit to the Ooni of Ife, HRH Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, solidifying his position as a socio-political figure in the region. Nwachukwu's growing relationships, especially with Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord, further emphasize his rising prominence in Nigerian politics.
Through his charitable endeavours and political engagements, Sir Chijioke Nwachukwu is establishing himself as a significant advocate for positive change, blending entrepreneurship with community service and governance.
#FeaturedPost