5 Things You Really Need to Know About Nigeria’s New Police Chief

The new boss of Nigeria’s police is a judo‑fighting strategist who’s climbed every rung of the force.

On February 24, 2026, President Bola Tinubu appointed Olatunji Rilwan “Tunji” Disu as acting Inspector‑General of Police following the sudden resignation of Kayode Egbetokun . Disu is now at the helm of Nigeria’s largest security force, facing everything from kidnappings to urban crime.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tunji Disu joined the Nigeria Police Force in 1992 as a cadet after training at the Police Academy and has worked his way up for 34+ years.

If you’ve been wondering who Tunji Disu really is, we’ve dug into verified sources like BusinessDay and Nigeria News Today to bring you 5 key things every curious Nigerian should know about the new Acting IGP.

1. A Veteran Officer with Over Three Decades of Service

Tunji Disu’s appointment marked the culmination of a long career in the Nigeria Police Force, which began on 18 May 1992 when he enlisted as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He has more than 34 years of service in various operational, tactical, intelligence and administrative roles—making him one of the most experienced officers in the force.

2. He Has a Strong Educational Background and Professional Training

Disu isn’t just about muscles. He is really smart. His academic journey includes:

A Bachelor’s degree in English Education from Lagos State University.

A Postgraduate Diploma in International Relations and Strategic Studies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two different master’s degrees; one in Public Administration from Adekunle Ajasin University and another in Criminology, Security and Legal Psychology from Lagos State University.

Beyond formal education, he has completed extensive training programmes on topics such as small arms smuggling, internet fraud investigations, strategic leadership, and forensic and criminal intelligence—both within Nigeria and internationally.

3. He’s a Career Cop Who Has Seen and Been Through It All

Disu has deep field experience and leadership in key units such as the following:

Rapid Response Squad (RRS): Disu became well-known in Nigeria during his tenure as Commander of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) in Lagos from 2015 to 2021, where he focused on visible patrols, community engagement, and proactive crime prevention— branding his officers “The Good Guys" .

Advertisement

Advertisement

Intelligence Response Team (IRT): In August 2021, he was appointed head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), succeeding Abba Kyari. This unit focuses on tackling organised crime, fraud syndicates, and complex criminal networks.

Other Operational Commands

Disu also served as:

Deputy Commissioner of Police at Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Commissioner of Police in Rivers State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbon, Lagos, before he was appointed Acting IGP.

5. He Has International Exposure and Professional Affiliations

Disu has represented Nigeria on international peacekeeping assignments, including leading the first Nigerian Police contingent to the African Union Mission in Sudan (AMIS) in 2005, where he also served as Acting Chief of Staff in Darfur.

He has also earned multiple awards, including Commissioner of Police of the Year 2024. His career spans operational command, intelligence, and senior administration, making him uniquely positioned to navigate Nigeria’s security challenges.

He is also a member of several professional bodies, including:

Advertisement

Advertisement

International Association of Chiefs of Police

Nigerian Institute of Public Relations

Chartered Institute of Personnel Management

National Association of Investigative Specialists (USA)

5. He’s a Real‑Life Black Belt

While most police leaders are expected to focus on strategic reports and crisis management, Tunji Disu also throws down on the judo mat and has medalled internationally, including a silver at the 2022 U.S. Open Judo Championship against hundreds of competitors.

This shows that discipline isn’t just part of his job; it’s part of who he is.

Tunji Disu's Career Timeline

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tunji Disu's Career Timeline

1992 – Enlisted in the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police.

2005 – Led Nigeria’s first police contingent to the African Union Mission in Sudan (AMIS); served as Acting Chief of Staff in Darfur.

2015 – 2021 – Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Lagos; focused on tactical urban policing, crime prevention, and public safety initiative

2021 – Appointed Head, Intelligence Response Team (IRT), succeeding Abba Kyari; managed complex crime networks and intelligence-driven operations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Commissioner of Police (CP) – Held key roles in Rivers State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, overseeing regional policing and strategic operations.

Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) – Managed Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Lagos, focusing on criminal intelligence and investigative reforms.

February 2026 – Appointed Acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP) of Nigeria by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

What’s This New Move About?

President Tinubu tapped Tunji Disu as the new Acting IGP as Nigeria faces growing security challenges and the need for stronger, smarter police leadership.

Advertisement

Advertisement

People have been calling for more professionalism, intelligence-driven strategies, and real reform. Disu’s mix of street‑level experience and administrative skills seems to check those boxes. He’ll hold the role officially until the Nigeria Police Council and Senate give the final green light, as required under the Police Act 2020.

Unlike many political appointees, Disu’s appointment feels like a breath of fresh air. His credibility and expertise signal a potential shift that could influence how safe streets feel, how kidnappings are prevented, and how modern policing evolves in Nigeria.