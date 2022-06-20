RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Liberian President joins 'Buga Challenge'

Liberian President George Weah thrilled audience when he displayed his dance moves while partaking in Kizz Daniel and Tekno's 'Buga Challenge,'

In a video that circulated on Social Media, the former World Best Player George Weah was seen dancing to trending song 'Buga' in front of an excited crowd.

Since its release, 'Buga' as enjoyed huge success across multiple platforms and seeing the Liberian President partaking in the #BUGACHALLENGE is a reminder of Afrobeats' far reaching success.

