ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Rema's 'Calm Down' becomes first African song to hit 1 billion streams on Spotify

Adeayo Adebiyi

Rema's 'Calm Down' joins Spotify's billionaire Club.

Rema's 'Calm Down' joins Spotify's billionaire Club.
Rema's 'Calm Down' joins Spotify's billionaire Club.

Recommended articles

Since breaking into the limelight, Rema has enjoyed commercial success that has made him one of Africa's biggest music export. The hitmaker ranks amongst the top 1o most streamed Afrobeats artists of all time, and his latest feat further cements his place and one of the greats.

The achievement not only highlights Rema's growing influence in the music industry but also stresses the power of cross-cultural musical fusion in today's interconnected world. Rema, a Nigerian artist, featured an American artist, Selena Gomez, in a remix that took the world by storm.

'Calm Down' quickly became a worldwide favorite because of its catchy mix of Afrobeats rhythms, blended with afro-fusion melodies, Rema's unique and soulful singing and the unexpected addition of Selena Gomez on an Afrobeats song. The song production was made with a combination of modern and traditional elements, showing how African music is changing and growing.

ADVERTISEMENT
Rema's 'Calm Down' joins Spotify's billionaire Club.
Rema's 'Calm Down' joins Spotify's billionaire Club. Pulse Nigeria

The billion-stream milestone on Spotify is no small feat, as it signifies the popularity of 'Calm Down' and Rema’s ability to create music that transcends borders and resonates with a diverse audience. His unique sound has propelled him to the forefront of the global music stage, with the song having its highest streams from the USA, India, Mexico, Brazil and the UK.

The song's infectious chorus and relatable lyrics have made it a go-to track for both dancefloors and personal playlists, with data showing that 'Calm Down' has been added to over a million Spotify playlists.

This moment symbolizes the power of music to transcend cultural and geographical boundaries and serves as a beacon for aspiring artists to create authentic, boundary-pushing music that resonates with audiences around the world.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Real Warri Pikin wants FG to help Nigerians battling suicidal thoughts

Real Warri Pikin wants FG to help Nigerians battling suicidal thoughts

Adekunle's love letter causes chaos on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Adekunle's love letter causes chaos on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Nollywood actor Stan Nze and his wife are expecting their first baby

Nollywood actor Stan Nze and his wife are expecting their first baby

Rema's 'Calm Down' becomes first African song to hit 1 billion streams on Spotify

Rema's 'Calm Down' becomes first African song to hit 1 billion streams on Spotify

Doyin gets evicted from 'Big Brother Naija All Stars'

Doyin gets evicted from 'Big Brother Naija All Stars'

BudxUncovered: Uyo latest to bear witness as Budweiser looks for Naija’s next music superstar

BudxUncovered: Uyo latest to bear witness as Budweiser looks for Naija’s next music superstar

Majeeed basks in success in 'Cheers To Life'

Majeeed basks in success in 'Cheers To Life'

Khaid stays on track with 'Emotions' EP

Khaid stays on track with 'Emotions' EP

Joshua (Abbah) Jeremiah aims for Guiness World Record in longest recording session

Joshua (Abbah) Jeremiah aims for Guiness World Record in longest recording session

Pulse Sports

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Spurs fans enjoying life under Ange Postecoglou

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Revealed: Highest-Paid Football Coaches in the World 2023 [UPDATED]

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

Ronaldo's pal Evra defends Messi after Van Gaal's rigged World Cup statement

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

JJ Okocha is my role model when it comes to dribbling — Barcelona star Alejandro Balde

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Report: Saudi Arabia offer Liverpool 'take it or leave it' £215m for Mo Salah

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Greenwood: Over 5000 fans show up as Getafe present Manchester United wonderkid

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Noah Lyles: World champion celebrates with Jose Mourinho and World Cup winner Olga Carmona

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Michelle Alozie: Super Falcons star pays homage to her Nigerian roots with tattoo

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

Report: Antony dropped from Brazil squad after evidence of alleged domestic violence surfaces

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Pulse review of Tekno's 'The More The Better'

Tekno delivers an album to seal his legacy in Afrobeats

Rema's 'Calm Down' spends one year on Billboard Hot 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' becomes first African song to spend 1 year on Billboard Hot 100

Ayra Star reacts calls out Headies over Best Female Artist award

Ayra Starr calls out the Headies for failing to award Best Female Artist on stage

Top 5 influential foreign artists in Afrobeats

Top 5 influential foreign artists in Afrobeats