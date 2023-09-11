Rema's 'Calm Down' becomes first African song to hit 1 billion streams on Spotify

Since breaking into the limelight, Rema has enjoyed commercial success that has made him one of Africa's biggest music export. The hitmaker ranks amongst the top 1o most streamed Afrobeats artists of all time, and his latest feat further cements his place and one of the greats.

The achievement not only highlights Rema's growing influence in the music industry but also stresses the power of cross-cultural musical fusion in today's interconnected world. Rema, a Nigerian artist, featured an American artist, Selena Gomez, in a remix that took the world by storm.

'Calm Down' quickly became a worldwide favorite because of its catchy mix of Afrobeats rhythms, blended with afro-fusion melodies, Rema's unique and soulful singing and the unexpected addition of Selena Gomez on an Afrobeats song. The song production was made with a combination of modern and traditional elements, showing how African music is changing and growing.

The billion-stream milestone on Spotify is no small feat, as it signifies the popularity of 'Calm Down' and Rema’s ability to create music that transcends borders and resonates with a diverse audience. His unique sound has propelled him to the forefront of the global music stage, with the song having its highest streams from the USA, India, Mexico, Brazil and the UK.

The song's infectious chorus and relatable lyrics have made it a go-to track for both dancefloors and personal playlists, with data showing that 'Calm Down' has been added to over a million Spotify playlists.