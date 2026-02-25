Advertisement

Nollywood Comic Actor and Content Creator Bamidele ‘Okemesi’ Oluwatope is Dead

Precious Omolu
Precious Omolu 10:10 - 25 February 2026
Nollywood actor and comedian Bamidele ‘Okemesi’ Oluwatope dies after health complications, colleague Jeff Owolewa confirms.
Nollywood has lost one of its comic faces. Bamidele ‘Okemesi’ Oluwatope is dead.

The news was confirmed on Tuesday night. According to reports, the comic actor and content creator slipped into a coma after complications linked to medication given during a recent hospital stay. Friends and colleagues had been quietly hopeful.

It was fellow actor Jeff ‘Tony Montana’ Owolewa who finally broke the news publicly. In a video shared on Instagram, his voice heavy, he addressed fans directly.

“With a heavy heart, I am announcing to the world that Okemesi is dead. Bamidele Oluwatope, aka Okemesi, is dead. The doctor pronounced him dead at precisely 11.50 am this morning. Today’s date is the 24th of February 2026. Okemesi is gone. So, on behalf of the entire Bamidele family, I am announcing to the world that Oluwatope Bamidele Okemesi is dead.”

Tony Montana thanked everyone who had stood by the actor during his health battle, those who donated money, sent prayers, checked in, and showed concern. “We have taken the body to the morgue, and I will communicate the rest of the arrangements to you guys. Let me use this medium to say a very big thank you to everyone who supported Okemesi throughout this period. I want to say a big thank you. God bless everyone who sent money to the cause of Okemesi. God will continue to bless you. Okemesi is gone.”

READ ALSO: Destiny Boy’s Death: Ruger, Bolisco, and Nigerians Share Reactions Amid Uncertainty

He also extended appreciation to the people of Okemesi, acknowledging their support throughout the difficult period before his passing.

For many who knew him through skits, comic roles, and online content, Okemesi was energy, loud, playful, unmistakable. Now, there is a pause where that energy used to be.

Further details about funeral arrangements, Tony Montana said, will be shared later. For now, it is simply a moment of loss.

