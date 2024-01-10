ADVERTISEMENT
Tobi Bakre celebrates 7 Nollywood recognitions received in the last 3 years

Faith Oloruntoyin

The Nigerian actor made a post celebrating his most recent Nollywood recognitions.

Earlier today on X (formerly Twitter) he posted a list of all his achievements since he left the BBNaija house and started acting.

Bakre recount a total of seven recognitions received between 2022 and 2024. They include Best Actor at the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2023, Best Actor at the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) 2023, Best Actor at the Future Awards 2023, Special Recognition Awards at the African International Film Festival (AFRIFF) 2023, Sunnewsonline Price for Acting 2023, and his most recent acceptance as a meber of the Berlinale Talents 2024 set and the Highest Grossing Actor 2022.

Sharing exciting pictures of all the awards, the actor revealed his intent to someday attain the Golden Globe and Oscars International Awards.

"The best is yet to come. That I strongly believe! Golden Globe and Oscars some day! Amen?!!! Amen," he said.

Although fans are yet to get a wing of the actors' next feature for 2024, praises of his exploit in Slum King haven't stopped rolling in. Bakre's role Edafe ‘Majemijesu’ Umukoro is the intriguing story of an 11-year-old boy who witnessed the massacre of his family by armed robbers. The sad event forces a cycle of guilt and trauma as he blames himself for forgetting to lock the front door which made room for the robbers to enter his family home.

Making its debut in October 2023, the African Magic crime series wrapped up after a 10-week run.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

