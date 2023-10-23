Tobi Bakre wins award for acting at 'The Future Awards Africa'

Bakre's acting career is said to have taken flight after his time on the Big Brother Naija reality TV show in 2018, making him one of the staple names who moved on to do great things.

Celebrating the win online, his gratitude went out to his elder brother who had previously won TFAA award and inspired him to keep pushing. "Big shout out to my brother @femibakreYou inspired this particular award. I hosted the Future Award years ago and you won that particular year. Didn't know when or how. But I sure wanted to touch the hem of your garment", he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bakre recently won the Best Actor category at the AMVCA ceremony in May for his action star role in Brotherhood. He is also on the AFRIFF 2023 honours list for his other action star performance in Gangs of Lagos. He is known for his thrilling roles in Gangs of Lagos, Brotherhood, The Blood Covenant and most recently Slum King.

Amongst the winners for the night is Ife Olujuyigbe who received an award for the film category. She is an award-winning Nigerian film-maker known for her work on the Red TV series When Are We Getting Married, Something Like Gold, Obara'm, Ile Owo and The Trade.