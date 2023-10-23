ADVERTISEMENT
Tobi Bakre wins award for acting at 'The Future Awards Africa'

Faith Oloruntoyin

More recognition for his amazing performances in recent times.

Tobi Bakre receives award at TFAA 2023
Tobi Bakre receives award at TFAA 2023 [Instagram/tobibakare]

Bakre's acting career is said to have taken flight after his time on the Big Brother Naija reality TV show in 2018, making him one of the staple names who moved on to do great things.

Celebrating the win online, his gratitude went out to his elder brother who had previously won TFAA award and inspired him to keep pushing. "Big shout out to my brother @femibakreYou inspired this particular award. I hosted the Future Award years ago and you won that particular year. Didn't know when or how. But I sure wanted to touch the hem of your garment", he said.

Bakre recently won the Best Actor category at the AMVCA ceremony in May for his action star role in Brotherhood. He is also on the AFRIFF 2023 honours list for his other action star performance in Gangs of Lagos. He is known for his thrilling roles in Gangs of Lagos, Brotherhood, The Blood Covenant and most recently Slum King.

Amongst the winners for the night is Ife Olujuyigbe who received an award for the film category. She is an award-winning Nigerian film-maker known for her work on the Red TV series When Are We Getting Married, Something Like Gold, Obara'm, Ile Owo and The Trade.

TFAA was held on Sunday, October 22, 2023, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos. At the end of the night, 25 nominees emerged winners with selections across various categories ranging from social activism to business, and entertainment.

Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.
Bolanle Austen-Peters and Lasis Elenu on set for the production of Wire Wire [Instagram/bapproduction]

Here's what we know about Bolanle Austen-Peters' upcoming projects

Merry Men 3 remains the most-watched Nollywood movie [Instagram/aycomedian]

'Merry Men 3' is this week's most-watched Nollywood movie with ₦33.4 million

Something Like Gold is one of the movie recommendations for the weekend [Instagram/kayodekasum]

Here are 3 movie recommendations for your weekend delight

Yours Forever is headed to AFRIFF 2023

'Yours Forever' is an official selection for AFRIFF 2023