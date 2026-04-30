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Cabinet shake-up: Bianca Ojukwu takes over Foreign Affairs as Yusuf Tuggar exits for 2027

Gloria Adesanya
Gloria Adesanya 09:01 - 30 April 2026
President Bola Tinubu shaking hands with the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, at the State House, Abuja, following her promotion in April 2026.
President Bola Tinubu shaking hands with the newly appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, at the State House, Abuja, following her promotion in April 2026.
President Tinubu appoints Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu as Foreign Affairs Minister following Yusuf Tuggar's exit for the 2027 race. Here is the new diplomatic team.
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In a major reform of his administration’s foreign policy team, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu as the official Minister of Foreign Affairs.

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The appointment, announced on Wednesday, April 29, 2026, by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, follows the resignation of Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar

Tuggar stepped down to pursue the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket in Bauchi State ahead of the 2027 general elections.

As part of this diplomatic move, the President also nominated Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye as the new Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, pending confirmation by the Senate.

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Why Yusuf Tuggar resigned

Ex-Minister-of-Foreign-Affairs-Yusuf-Tuggar
Ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar

Yusuf Tuggar’s departure marks the first high-profile exit following the presidency's March 31 deadline for political appointees with 2027 ambitions. 

Tuggar, who had led the ministry since August 2023, is shifting his focus to the Bauchi State Government House.

His resignation paved the way for a reshuffle that moves Ojukwu from her previous role as minister of state to the head of Nigeria’s foreign policy system.

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READ ALSO: “Borrowing is not leprosy" — Tinubu defends raising Nigeria's debt to record ₦159 trillion

Who is Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu?

Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu (then Bianca Onoh) smiling as she is crowned Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) 1988, holding a bouquet and wearing the "Miss Intercontinental" sash.
Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu (then Bianca Onoh) smiling as she is crowned Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) 1988, holding a bouquet and wearing the "Miss Intercontinental" sash.

While many recognise her as a former Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) and the widow of the late Biafran leader and statesman Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Bianca Ojukwu:

  • has served as Nigeria’s Senior Special Assistant on Diaspora Affairs and held key postings as the country’s Ambassador to Ghana and the Kingdom of Spain.

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  • Is a trained lawyer with a degree from the University of Nigeria (UNN), she also holds a Master’s degree from Spain, specialising in international relations.

Sola Enikanolaiye's addition to the team

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu nominated Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye new Minister of State for Foreign Affairs
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu nominated Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye new Minister of State for Foreign Affairs

To complement Ojukwu’s leadership, President Tinubu has also nominated Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye, a career diplomat from Kogi State.

Enikanolaiye brings over 30 years of experience in the Nigerian Foreign Service. 

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Until this nomination, he served as the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and International Relations. 

Having previously served as a Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and held postings in London, Ottawa, and New Delhi, he is expected to provide the technical stability needed to drive Nigeria's economic diplomacy.

With Tuggar entering the 2027 race, the new duo of Ojukwu and Enikanolaiye will now lead Nigeria's efforts to attract foreign investment and strengthen global partnerships.

CONTINUE READING: From Nigeria's top socialite to a Lawmaker: Cubana Chief Priest is eyeing a place in the House of Representatives

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