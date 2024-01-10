Tobi Bakre, Ini-Abasi Jeffrey, Linda Leila Diatta make Berlinale Talents list

The Berlinale Talents is an important part of the annual Berlin International Film Festival, which will be held in Berlin between February 17-22, 2024. The three Nigerians are part of the 11 Africans selected in the long list of eligible candidates.

On Tuesday, January 9, 2024, the organisers announced 202 selected filmmakers from 68 countries, who will be exposed to the Berlin film industry and its audience through numerous talks, workshops and public discussions.

The other African talents selected are Slim Baccar (Tunisia), Niza Jay (South Africa), Wangechi Ngugi (Kenya), Maisha Maene (DR Congo), Aline Amike (Rwandan-born selected for Germany), Chloé Ortolé (Senegal), Advik Beni (South Africa), Morad Mostafa (Egypt), and Fatima Wardy (Sudanese born selected from the US).