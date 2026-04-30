US moves to block aid to Nigeria until government acts on Christian killings

The US House proposes withholding 50% of aid to Nigeria until it meets conditions on tackling violence and supporting affected communities.

The US House has proposed restricting 50% of aid to Nigeria until it meets conditions on preventing violence and protecting affected communities.

Lawmakers cite ongoing concerns about religious violence, referencing earlier investigations and Nigeria’s “Country of Particular Concern” designation.

Nigeria denies claims of religious persecution, insisting the violence is due to terrorism and communal conflict, not state policy.

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The United States House of Representatives has moved to formally restrict aid to Nigeria in its latest appropriations bill, putting concrete legislative weight behind months of warnings over the treatment of Christians in the country.

The bill, introduced in April 2026 by Mr Diaz-Balart from the Committee on Appropriations and covering the fiscal year ending September 30, 2027, contains a specific Nigeria clause under its Africa section.

Proposed bill for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2027

It states that 50 per cent of funds appropriated for assistance to the central Government of Nigeria may not be released until the Secretary of State certifies to the Committees on Appropriations that the Nigerian government is meeting a defined set of conditions.

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Those conditions include taking effective steps to prevent violence and hold perpetrators accountable, prioritising resources to support victims and internally displaced persons, actively facilitating the safe return and reconstruction of communities affected by the violence, and allocating sufficient resources to address all of the above.

Congressman, Mr Diaz-Balart

This is not the first time the US has moved in this direction. Earlier this year, the House Appropriations Committee and House Foreign Affairs Committee delivered a joint report to the White House following a comprehensive congressional investigation that included on-the-ground visits to Nigeria.

That report called for the withholding of government-to-government funding under the FY26 appropriations act until Nigeria demonstrated action on religious violence.

The broader context behind the bill stretches back further. President Trump redesignated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern under US religious freedom law in October 2025, a designation the Biden administration had removed in 2021.

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President Trump redesignated Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern

Lawmakers have cited figures suggesting that more than 50,000 Christians were killed in Nigeria between 2009 and 2025, with thousands of churches attacked or destroyed.

The Nigerian government has consistently rejected the framing, with officials maintaining that the country has no state policy of religious persecution and that ongoing violence stems from terrorism, banditry, and communal tensions rather than religious targeting.

What the bill means in practice is that half of all US government assistance earmarked for Nigeria's central government is put on hold until Washington is satisfied that Abuja is acting.

NGOs and Humanitarian groups look to not be affected by this proposal, only the central government of Nigeria

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Humanitarian aid channelled through NGOs and independent organisations is not captured by this restriction; the freeze is specifically on government-to-government funding.