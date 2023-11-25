ADVERTISEMENT
'Moremi' in Disney+ 'Kizazi Moto' animation announces its Nigerian debut

Faith Oloruntoyin

More exciting titles to look forward to before the end of the year.

Disney is set to make its Nigerian debut of its series featuring the epic icon Moremi [Instagram/shofcoker]
Disney is set to make its Nigerian debut of its series featuring the epic icon Moremi [Instagram/shofcoker]

The anthology series, which has our very own Nigerian actress, Kehinde Bankole voicing the iconic role of Moremi, only just announced its international nomination for the Rose d’Or award.

The series will make its local debut with several screenings and events scheduled for next month.

Shofola Coker, the creator and director of the Yoruba-inspired sci-fi animation Moremi, the fifth episode of the 10-part series, made the announcement on Instagram.

Shofela Coker is the creator of the 'Moremi' feature in Disney's 'Kizazi Moto' series [Findingubuntufilm/Shofcoker]
Shofela Coker is the creator of the 'Moremi' feature in Disney's 'Kizazi Moto' series [Findingubuntufilm/Shofcoker] Pulse Nigeria

Co-written by Vanessa Kanu, the episode tells the story of a lonely spirit boy, Luo, trapped in a spirit realm where he is plagued by terrifying giants. He is rescued by Moremi, a particle physicist from Nigeria, who helps him connect with lost memories.

According to the details released, Kizazi Moto will make its first Nigerian appearance at the Zuma festival in Abuja on December 4, 2023.

The festival will also witness four other specials from Kizazi Moto films, as well as a question and answer session with Coker.

Thereafter the Moremi episode will premiere at the Filmhouse Landmark Cinemas, Lagos on December 6, 2023. Its theatrical release is in collaboration with the African International Film Festival (AFRIFF), which just concluded its annual film festival run on November 11, 2023.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

