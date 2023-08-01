ADVERTISEMENT
3 housemates are saved from this week's eviction on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Faith Oloruntoyin

Week two welcomes housemates' first possible eviction.

Only 3 housemates are saved from this week's eviction from BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]
Following the Head of House games on Monday, July 31, 2023, Kiddwaya emerged as the winner, one of the privileges is immunity from Sunday's eviction.

After the Black Envelope search, Angel emerged as the winner as she found the correct Black envelope containing the immunity note. She is also saved from this week's eviction.

Following the Pardon Me Please nominations by the housemates which involved them going into the diary room and selecting one housemate who they feel deserves to stay in the house for another week.

After nominations were made, Soma emerged as the winner with eight housemates nominating for him. This brought him to another round of tears of joy like the previous week after Adekunle had selected him as a BFF. The Pardon Me Please grants him immunity from this week's possible eviction making him the third housemate with an immunity this week.

The rest of the housemates include Alex, Adekunle, Cross, Cee-C, Doyin, Frodd, Ike, Ilebaye, Mercy, Neo, Pere, Princess, Seyi, Tolanibaj, Uriel, Venita and Whitemoney.

Alliances have been severed with the changes made to the nominations, Big Brother has now made the game really an all-man-for-himself thing and a fight of the fittest especially with the way the HOH games are being shaped so far this season.

Housemates are now at the mercy of their fans to escape falling to the bottom three this week, so as to avoid being selected by the Jury to exit the All Stars house.

