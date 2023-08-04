ADVERTISEMENT
5 dating/relationship stereotypes in the Big Brother Naija All Stars house

Temi Iwalaiye

The intense romantic entanglements in the Big Brother Naija All-Stars House is just like the intricate relationship dynamics encountered when dating in the real world.

Relationship stereotypes that can be found in the Big Brother Naija All Stars house
Relationship stereotypes that can be found in the Big Brother Naija All Stars house

After two disappointing seasons, we are excited that the Big Brother Naija House is filled with drama, intrigue, and controversy.

Here are five popular tropes of people in relationships or the dating scene that can be found in the Big Brother Naija All-Stars House:

Ilebaye has set her eyes and even lips on a few men since she entered the house. From Neo, to Kiddwaya, to Cross, and even Whitemoney, Ilebaye has expressed that she is available and ready to mingle. This young woman doesn’t want to be held down by any man; she enjoys the attention and wants to be free to enjoy herself to the fullest.

Neo and Cross are keeping as many women interested in them as possible. They are not saying no, and they are not saying yes.

This trope is very good looking and handsome and he is open to having sexual relationships with these women, but he's hesitant about committing since there may be someone else he deeply cares for.

The nature of the relationship between Tolani Baj and Neo is not clear, but it is obvious that it is more than friendship. She has referred to him as her ‘rock’ and ‘comfort’ person. Tolani Baj's emotions are clearly beyond friendship, yet falls short of being in a committed relationship with Neo. It is undeniable that she has developed deep feelings, if not why fight with Ilebaye over him?

With age, experience, and a hot body on her side, Uriel is aware that she is attractive and desired, and she won’t hide it. If she sees a man she likes, she goes for him and damns the consequences. We saw that in how she leaned in to Kiss Neo, "I see the way you look at me" She says.

Mercy and Ike were a couple and had a reality show
Mercy and Ike were a couple and had a reality show [kemifilani] Pulse Nigeria
This couple has been in love for a long time, and everyone loves them together, but they broke up. Every time they lock eyes, it is evident that there exists a profound sense of mutual respect and whenever they bad mouth one another, one cannot help but sense the remnants of deep-rooted emotions that lie beneath the surface. There is a would or would they not be relationship dynamic going on there.

