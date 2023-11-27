ADVERTISEMENT
'Blood Vessel' triggers a painful tale known to many young Nigerians

Faith Oloruntoyin

Another upcoming title to look forward to this holiday season.

Six go to sail in 'Blood Vessel' and must fight for their lives at all costs [Instagram/playnetworkstudios]
Six go to sail in 'Blood Vessel' and must fight for their lives at all costs [Instagram/playnetworkstudios]

Written by Musa Jeffery David, Blood Vessel centres around six youths, played by Jide Kene Achufusi, Adaobi Lilian Dibor, David Ezekiel, Levi Chikere, Obinna Okenwa, Slyvester Ekanem, who are on the run from the military following an uproar that made them targets.

In the official trailer, their escape route via a ship they hide on soon becomes chaotic with several fights, bloodshed and death.

Characters played by Dibor and Ezekiel are only but an unfortunate couple who find themselves in the middle of the chaos they did not start and face the threat of being separated for good.

Produced by Fafa Bello Osagie, Roxanne Adekunle-Wright and Agozie Ugwu, Blood Vessel is the latest title to come from Play Network Studios since Okpaleke's partnership with Namibian studio for the film The Skeleton Coast.

Directed by Moses Inwang, the cast includes Alex Budin, Bimbo Manuel, Ebele Okaro, John Dumelo, Pere Egbi, Francis Duru, Rene Mena, Oyibo Rebel, Haillies Sumney, Katerina Ataman, and Alexa Iniye.

This crime thriller is the first original title from Play Network Studios and joins the exciting list of upcoming titles from the studio, which include Glamour Girls (a sequel), Hijack 93, The Six, Diamond Ring (a remake), King Jaja of Opobo and Shina Rambo as revealed by the production company in November 2022.

Blood Vessel will premiere exclusively on Netflix on December 8, 2023, which makes it something to mark on your calendar for the holiday season.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

