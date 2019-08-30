Yvonne Jegede might have just hinted to her secret and open admirers that she is available to start a relationship again.

The movie star and mother of one made this known via her Instagram page on Thursday, August 29, 2019, where she shared a post which kind of felt like a joke...but you never can tell as she just might be serious about meeting someone new.

"Special announcement...If you have toasted me before and I told you I am in a relationship, please come back. Ati lo Ati de," the post read.

We guess its official, Yvonne Jegede is single and ready to mingle with this latest post on her Instagram page. Recall that her marriage to rapper turned actor, Abounce hit the rocks a few months over infidelity issues.

During an exclusive interview with PULSE, she denied cheating on him during their short-lived marriage. Yvonne Jegede and Abounce welcomed their first child early in 2019.

ALSO READ: 5 things Yvonne Jegede said about her failed marriage

I never cheated on my husband while married - Yvonne Jegede

In an interview with Pulse, Yvonne emphatically stated that she did not cheat on her ex-husband, Abounce. The 'Being Annabel' actress said she gave the marriage her best short but quit months after she got pregnant.

"No, not at all. Maybe he's doubting me, I don't know but I am very certain about myself that not even when I was trying to become pregnant. I never even dated before I got married, I didn't do it after we got married, so I wouldn't do it while we were trying to have a baby together. As I said, it took us almost four months, so it couldn't have been that era. So for me, I was very clean and committed," the actress said.

Yvonne also told Pulse that she didn't suspect neither did she catch Abounce cheating on her