In an interview with Pulse, Yvonne emphatically stated that she did not cheat on her ex-husband, Abounce.

The 'Being Annabel' actress said she gave the marriage her best short but quit months after she got pregnant.

"No, not at all. Maybe he's doubting me, I don't know but I am very certain about myself that not even when I was trying to become pregnant. I never even dated before I got married, I didn't do it after we got married, so I wouldn't do it while we were trying to have a baby together. As I said, it took us almost four months, so it couldn't have been that era. So for me, I was very clean and committed," the actress said.

Yvonne also told Pulse that she didn't suspect neither did she catch Abounce cheating on her.

"And for him, no, none of that, there was no text message, so I don't know," she said.

The actress with a 16-year-old career also revealed that she moved out of her matrimonial home months after she got pregnant.

However, Jegede said her marriage to Abounce was worth it for the months it lasted. She said the times they shared together as a couple were nice and sweet so she wouldn't trample on those times.

The couple had their court and traditional wedding in 2017.