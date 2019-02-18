Ladies and gentlemen, lovers of celebrity gist, Yvonne Jegede has taken down her husband, Olakunle 'Abounce' Fawole's name down from her Instagram hand

The took the decision a few hours again after the news broke that she dedicated her son on Sunday, February 17, 2019, and he was absent. If you take a closer look at her Instagram page, she has returned to her previous handle name @iamyvonnejegede.

Even though she is yet to release a statement to confirm if she has split with the former rapper turned actor, there are indications that this less than two years of marriage has collapsed.

The baby dedication that sparked off the rumours

This looks like another celebrity couple drama waiting to happen as Yvonne Jegede's husband, Olakunle 'Abounce' Fawole was reportedly absent at son's dedication. The movie star took to her Instagram page on Sunday, February 17, 2019, where she posted a photo of the baby and thanked a number of friends who turned up for the dedication. She, however, shunned her husband, Olakunle 'Abounce' Fawole in the post.

"Thank you to everyone who came out to celebrate Xavier the love of my life. So grateful for the love. @eseyomasodjewaugh @mawuli_gavor @oreziworldwide @iamchelseaeze @crystal_luxury_ltd @bossteewo @tosannaija @lauraikeji @omannadi @tanaadelana @lylaws @walenut @sunnyokk @seunakindele @mz_emsophia @priscilla_dikko @chefyeide @denrele_edun @onyiialexx @sososoberekon @iamenado @joy_ifere @laurinze @henry_ibom @noni_enem @kokunfoundation @fredmakeover @kobiwilliamzphotography #Christening#Dedication #17/02/2019 #3months16days," she captioned the photo.

Just so we are all on the same page, a close look at Abounce's Instagram page and you'd see that he wasn't part of the dedication as he didn't post any photos from the ceremony. Yvonne Jegede and Olakunle Fawole got married in 2017.

Their wedding in 2017

Yvonne Jegede and Olakunle Fawole popularly known as Abounce tied the knot in a civil union in Lagos today, February 8, 2017. The actress who married late veteran actress Bukky Ajayi’s son took to Instagram today to share an image of herself with her husband, friends, and family.

She captioned the image: “And it is done. #ThankGodForABeautifulDay.”

The couple had their traditional wedding ceremony on Saturday, February 4, 2017, in Surulere, Lagos.