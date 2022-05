The visibly distressed Kpokpogri cried for help as the agency pulled down his fence while trying to gain access to the main building.

Kpokpogri alleged in the video that someone was behind his ordeal, citing that he wasn't given any notice before the demolition.

This is not the first time Kpokpogri will be facing the wrath of the law.

It would be recalled that in 2021, the activist was reportedly arrested by the Department of State Service for blackmailing several people including politicians.

According to Nollywood actress, Doris Ogala, Kpokpogri is a well-known blackmailer.

According to the actress, the activist blackmailed a former and sitting governor.

She also alleged that he tried to swindle Dikeh off her money.

He later released a video where he debunked the reports of his arrest.

Kpokpogri and Dikeh had a short-lived relationship in 2021.

At the early stage of the relationship, it was filled with loved-up photos on social media and exchange of expensive gifts.

It didn't take long before cracks in the relationship began to rare their ugly head.