Tonto Dikeh’s man Prince Kpokpogri takes delivery of truck she bought him on his birthday

Dikeh presented the keys to the gift back in June at a party held in his honour.

The movie star took to her Instagram Stories where she shared a video of the truck she bought for her man.

"Happy birthday again my husband," she captioned the video.

Dikeh and her new man, made their relationship public back in June during his birthday.

Kpokpogri is the chairman of Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum.

Dikeh was married to businessman, Churchill Olakunle. Their marriage was marred with infidelity and domestic violence allegations.