RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Tonto Dikeh’s man Prince Kpokpogri takes delivery of truck she bought him on his birthday

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

Dikeh buys a Toyota Hilux truck for her new boyfriend.

Tonto Dikeh and her new man Prince Kpokpogri

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh's new boo Prince Kpokpogri has taken delivery of the truck she got for him on his birthday.

Recommended articles

Dikeh presented the keys to the gift back in June at a party held in his honour.

The movie star took to her Instagram Stories where she shared a video of the truck she bought for her man.

www.instagram.com

"Happy birthday again my husband," she captioned the video.

Dikeh and her new man, made their relationship public back in June during his birthday.

Kpokpogri is the chairman of Anti-Corruption and Integrity Forum.

www.instagram.com

Dikeh was married to businessman, Churchill Olakunle. Their marriage was marred with infidelity and domestic violence allegations.

Dikeh and Olakunle have a son together.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Akuchi reaches for the dancehall on new single 'Whine'

Reality TV star Rosie sparks romance rumours with rapper Ruggedman

'God blessed me with triplets, I lost one of them 4 days after' - Kizz Daniel

Tonto Dikeh’s man Prince Kpokpogri takes delivery of truck she bought him on his birthday

Meghan Markle developing animated series for Netflix

Socialite Cubana High Priest gifts former boss Obi Cubana 46 cows for mum's burial

Adekunle Adejuyigbe shares first look at forthcoming anthology series

Actress Uche Elendu releases stunning photos to celebrate 38th birthday

Kemi Adetiba recounts close shave with death prior to filming 'KOB 2'